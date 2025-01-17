Groundbreaking Takes Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Tropical Americas Land

The land will be completed in phases, beginning with the now closed Chester & Hester's Dino-Rama area.

With the walls up and the area closed, groundbreaking has begun on the newest land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Groundbreaking has taken place this morning for the incoming Tropical Americas

Alongside the official groundbreaking comes the obligatory celebratory photo of the Imagineering team kicking off the construction.

The new land will be worked on in phases, taking over DinoLand U.S.A. at the park. While DINOSAUR open through the year fully closed to begin the transformation

Initially, it has been hinted that the new Encanto attraction

