Groundbreaking Takes Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Tropical Americas Land

With the walls up and the area closed, groundbreaking has begun on the newest land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Groundbreaking has taken place this morning for the incoming Tropical Americas land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Alongside the official groundbreaking comes the obligatory celebratory photo of the Imagineering team kicking off the construction.
- The new land will be worked on in phases, taking over DinoLand U.S.A. at the park. While DINOSAUR remains open through the year, Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama is fully closed to begin the transformation.
- Initially, it has been hinted that the new Encanto attraction will be the priority for the first phase of construction, with the Indiana Jones attraction revamp, the Hacienda, and carousel to follow.
