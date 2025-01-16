Photos: Construction Begins at Animal Kingdom, Along with Fun, New Construction Signs

The signs have a particular Animal Kingdom flair, just as EPCOT's were park-specific.

Construction is off to a rollicking start as Disney’s Animal Kingdom transforms Dinoland U.S.A. into the Tropical Americas.

Just as quickly as the walls went up, the construction began. Signage and roofing has started to come down over at the merchandise location and restroom facilities.

Elsewhere, Triceratop Spin has started being taken apart. The land won’t be without its own flat ride, as a new carousel has been announced for the upcoming land.

Along the walls, new DAK-specific quotes and characters have appeared on the walls and the branded signage.

With the large closures kicking into high gear in the land, new temporary entertainment has popped up, with the new band “The Eco-Rhythmics” performing for guests along the pathway from the Theatre in the Wild going towards Dinosaur.

This land will be home to much construction for the months and years to come and we’ll be sure to update you along the way.

More Animal Kingdom News: