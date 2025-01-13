Photos: Kali River Rapids Closes for Annual Refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Kali River Rapids has closed for its annual refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, reducing the park’s attraction line-up even more alongside the permanent closure of TriceraTop Spin and the rest of Chester & Hester’s DinoRama.
A wonderful themed sign on the construction walls lets guests know that Kali River Expeditions are not taking place at this time.
Construction walls block off access to the exit area of the attraction.
Meanwhile, the attraction’s entrance has seen its signage covered up, while cast members stand outside ready to play some games with guests.
Kali River Rapids is expected to reopen from its annual refurbishment in March 2025.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic To Return in Late 2025
- Merchandise Imitates Art with 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Annual Passholder Collection
- New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Exclusive Merchandise Featuring Figment Coming to EPCOT
- Brand New Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2025
- Delicious Menu Items Coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com