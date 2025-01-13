Photos: Kali River Rapids Closes for Annual Refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in March 2025.

Kali River Rapids has closed for its annual refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, reducing the park’s attraction line-up even more alongside the permanent closure of TriceraTop Spin and the rest of Chester & Hester’s DinoRama.

A wonderful themed sign on the construction walls lets guests know that Kali River Expeditions are not taking place at this time.

Construction walls block off access to the exit area of the attraction.

Meanwhile, the attraction’s entrance has seen its signage covered up, while cast members stand outside ready to play some games with guests.

Kali River Rapids is expected to reopen from its annual refurbishment in March 2025.

