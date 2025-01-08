Brand New Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2025

Each individual is limited to two buckets per transaction, subject to availability.

A brand new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket will be available at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2025.

Fans of EPCOT Festival of the Arts and Figment will have the opportunity to get a brand new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket, which will be available exclusively at this year's event.

This year's bucket showcases Figment perched on a globe resembling a rainbow popcorn light bulb, complete with interactive lighting effects.

Beginning January 17, guests can place mobile orders for the new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with pickup at The Odyssey.

There is a limit of two buckets per person, per transaction, and availability while supplies last.

Figment is also featured on the Disney Gift Cards. For a hassle-free payment option while enjoying snacks, consider the festival-themed Disney Gift Cards.

Load the card and wear it on your wrist, allowing for swift and effortless scanning during your purchases.

