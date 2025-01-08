Brand New Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2025

A brand new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket will be available at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2025.

What's Happening

  • Fans of EPCOT Festival of the Arts and Figment will have the opportunity to get a brand new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket, which will be available exclusively at this year's event.
  • This year's bucket showcases Figment perched on a globe resembling a rainbow popcorn light bulb, complete with interactive lighting effects.
  • Beginning January 17, guests can place mobile orders for the new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with pickup at The Odyssey.
  • There is a limit of two buckets per person, per transaction, and availability while supplies last.

  • Figment is also featured on the Disney Gift Cards. For a hassle-free payment option while enjoying snacks, consider the festival-themed Disney Gift Cards.
  • Load the card and wear it on your wrist, allowing for swift and effortless scanning during your purchases.

