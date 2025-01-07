Photos: Lovely New Valentine’s Day Products Arrive at EPCOT

If you are looking to get your sweetheart the perfect Disney gift, EPCOT’s Creations Shop has just released some new items in celebration for Valentine’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. The holiday, which celebrates love and romance, happens every year on February 14th, and Walt Disney World

Featuring a pink, red, and white aesthetic, guests visiting EPCOT’s Creations Shop will find heart-adorned merchandise perfect for your favorite Disney fan.

First up, we have a fuzzy and festive Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey. The variation of the popular Disney Parks apparel offering is decorated with silhouettes of Mickey Mouse tastefully patterned across the red long sleeve shirt.

Guests will also find a sparkly and sequined matching pair of Minnie Mouse ears.

In collaboration with Starbucks, a new cold drink tumbler featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, hearts, and a cute pink design is perfect for any coffee lover.

Mickey and Minnie, arguably the world’s most iconic couple, is also showcased on a new Loungefly backpack. Highlighting romantic moments between the pair across a white pleather base, the bag features bright red accents and the Disney Parks x Loungefly plaque.

Whether you are spending Valentine’s Day with a significant other or by yourself, don’t miss out on celebrating love with this great new holiday line.

