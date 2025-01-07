Photos: It’s Not Your Imagination — New Figment Merch Has Flown into EPCOT

Fans visiting EPCOT can find brand new merchandise that’s sure to light their fancy. Over at the Imagination Pavilion, the new items in their royal purple pigment, are great ways to celebrate your love for Figment.

What’s Happening:

Figment fans unite! Over at the Imagination Pavilion’s ImageWorks gift shop, three brand new pieces of merchandise inspired by EPCOT’s most iconic character have arrived.

While it’s common to get Figment merchandise for EPCOT’s series of festivals, these new products will allow fans to celebrate the curious purple dragon all year round.

Let’s take a look at the three new items.

Figment Pullover Hoodie

Retailing for $79.99, this new Figment hoodie is inspired by the dragon’s iconic features, including his pink belly, horns, wings and tail. While EPCOT has sold a similar zip-up version of this hoodie, this new product showcases Figment’s adorable design much better. Even the inner lining contains homages to EPCOT and Journey into Imagination.

Figment Leggings

The purple leggings, which will run you $44.99, are perfect for a chilly day at Walt Disney World. The deep purple color leans a bit more neutral, meaning you can definitely pair these with more clothing items than some of the bolder Figment merchandise. They do, of course, feature the icon himself on the leg, as well as the quote “Let Your Imagination Soar” down the left leg.

Figment Crop Top

Showcasing both Figment and a golden Spaceship Earth, this EPCOT tee is perfect for Figment fans looking for a more subtle look. While still leaning in the purple family, this pre-tied crop is more periwinkle. You can grab this shirt for $39.99.

Read More EPCOT: