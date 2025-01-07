Meet Artist Alex Maher During the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025

He is scheduled to appear on five separate days throughout the festival.

Fans of artist Alex Maher will have a chance to meet him during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025.

What's Happening:

If you are a fan of artist Alex Maher, he will be making special appearances this year during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025.

You can find him at Tent L in France.

Appearance Schedule:

Saturday January 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday February 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday February 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday February 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About Alex Maher:

Alex Maher, originally from Miami, Florida, showed a strong interest in drawing from an early age and recognized his dream of working for Walt Disney by the time he was five.

He began his artistic journey as an illustrator-draftsman on a U.S. Naval ship, and after completing his military service, he took on various positions as a graphic artist and illustrator in Miami.

In the summer of 1991, Alex moved his family to Orlando to pursue his ambition of becoming a Disney artist, initially working as a contractor before landing a full-time role as a Senior Character Artist with Walt Disney Attractions Merchandise in 1993.

