Episode 7 of Tiger TV Tuesdays Shows Bakso’s Growing Independance After Holiday Hiatus

Bakso is getting closer and closer to his Maharajah Jungle Trail debut.

After a brief hiatus for the holidays, Tiger TV Tuesdays is back to give updates on Animal Kingdom’s adorable tiger cub Bakso.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

After a two week hiatus for the holiday season, the blog’s Tiger TV Tuesdays series is back for a 7th episode documenting Bakso’s journey to joining the Maharajah Jungle Trail.

While they were on break, the blog shared that Bakso is growing more independent. In between cuddle time with Sohni, Bakso has started eating even more and has begun exploring his backstage habitat on his own.

The curious cub has started playing in new places that used to be intimidating to the tiger.

After play time is done, Bakso still heads back to his mom.

Just over 3 months old, Bakso is entering an important phase in his development as he learns to explore both physically and socially. Sohni, while still keeping an eye on the cub, has allowed Bakso to start finding his independence as he explores the world around him.

Bakso’s crouching and pouncing skills have also sharpened since the last update. Unfortunately for Sohni, his target is often her tail.

His keepers also shared that he is starting to love his outside area backstage, and in this week's video, the cup can be seen playing with a few leaves.

Bakso’s next step will be learning how to swim, which is an essential skill for him to learn prior to his debut at the Maharajah Jungle Trail.

Tiger TV Tuesdays is now back to weekly updates, and we can’t wait to see what Bakso is up to next Tuesday.

Read More Animal Kingdom: