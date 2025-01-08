Delicious Menu Items Coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025

With nearly 20 food studios, there's something for everyone.
The menus for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts feature a variety of delicious dishes. Disney has revealed what will be available this year.

What's Happening:

  • Get ready for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from January 17 to February 24, 2025.
  • This event will feature a variety of artistic expressions, including visual arts, music, and delicious culinary creations.
  • With nearly 20 food studios, attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of unforgettable flavors and dishes.
  • Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide of what guests can enjoy.

World Celebration

New: Opening Bites Menu  

Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:  

  • Soft Shell Crab Slider: Green papaya slaw and mango ketchup on toasted brioche (New)  
  • Cheddar and Chive Scone with smoked salmon salad topped with crème fraîche and caviar (New)  
  • Enchanted Rose: Milk chocolate rose with raspberry and rose center (New)  

Beverages:

  • Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Candy Paint Berliner Weisse (New)  
  • von Trapp Brewing Bohemian Pilsner (New)
  • Crooked Can Brewing Company Fantasia Fusion IPA (New)
  • Beer Flight  
  • Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Champagne
  • Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage Champagne
  • Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Martin Ray Chardonnay

Figment's Liege Waffle, Connections Eatery, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
World Discovery

Connections Eatery Menu  

Food Item:

  • Figment’s Liege Waffle with ube filling (New)

Beverage:

  • Imagination Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea and lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with vodka)  

Fictional Victuals, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
New: Fictional Victuals Menu  

Location: Near Refreshment Station  

Food Items:

  • Squid Ink Pasta with lump crab, truffle cream, and shaved truffle (New)  
  • Charred Octopus with crushed fingerling potatoes, kalamata olives, capers, and romesco sauce (New)  
  • Black Cocoa Brownie with ube ice cream, coral tuile, and sponge cake (New)  

Beverages:

  • Butterscotch Milk Shake with Chocolate Garnish (New)  
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Barrel Aged Cognac Porter (New)  
  • Boyd & Blair Outis Fathom: Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Juniper, and Boyd & Blair Vodka (New)  

The Deconstructed Dish, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Deconstructed Dish Menu  

Location: Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola

Food Items:  

  • Deconstructed BLT: Pork belly, soft-poached egg, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam  
  • Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues  

Beverages:

  • Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep: Frozen mint and simple syrup blend with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • Wicked Weed Brewing Blank Canvas Belgian Blonde Witbier
  • Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep with Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Figment's Inspiration Station, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Figment’s Inspiration Station Menu  

Location: The Odyssey  

Food Items:

  • Raspberry Pastry Tart: Sugar cookie with raspberry and lemon cream cheese filling (New)
  • Rainbow Cake topped with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy  

Beverages:

  • Figment Imagination Lemonade with choice of flavor (Non-alcoholic beverage)  
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Black Cherry Hard Cider
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Blood Orange Hard Cider
  • 3 Daughters Brewing Pineapple Hard Cider
  • Hard Cider Flight  
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Green with Envy Blonde Ale
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Blue Butterfly Lager, Tampa
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Make All Things Purple Ale (New)  
  • Beer Flight

Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025
Novelty: 

  • Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (New) (Available while supplies last)  

The Craftsman's Courtyard, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Craftsman’s Courtyard Menu

Location: Near Refreshment Station  

Food Items:

  • Beef Wellington-inspired Croissant Supreme with creamed spinach croissant pinwheel, mushroom-gorgonzola ragout, mustard-grilled flank steak, red wine sauce, and pickled mustard seeds (New)  
  • Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs  
  • Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce  

Beverages:

  • BrewDog Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout
  • Coffee Old Fashioned Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, simple syrup, orange bitters, and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon  

El Artista Hambriento, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
World Showcase

El Artista Hambriento Menú

Location: Mexico

Food Items:

  • Carne Asada: Ancho-marinated beef sirloin with pasilla chile sauce, grilled queso fresco, nopales salad, and chicharron dust  
  • Croqueta: Chipotle chicken and chorizo croquette in chipotle salsa with chipotle aioli, avocado mousse, and truffle oil  
  • Natilla de Maiz: Creamy corn custard with caramelized sugar  

Beverages:

  • Mexican Craft Beer  
  • Floridita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, citrus juice, orange liqueur, and grapefruit soda with a hint of Aperol (New)
  • Strawberry Fields Margarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, strawberry purée, and blackcurrant liqueur  

The Painted Panda, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Painted Panda Menu  

Location: China  

Food Items:

  • General Tso’s Chicken Shumai: Dumplings filled with chicken, potato, onion, and water chestnut topped with General Tso’s sauce  
  • Har Gow: Shrimp dumplings with pumpkin purée and drizzle of chili oil (New)
  • Egg Tart: Hong Kong-style egg custard tart (New)

Beverages:

  • Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
  • Dragon Fruit Lager  
  • Silk River Hard Lemonade with vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and lemonade  
  • Butterfly Blue: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, and magic boba pearls  

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Refreshment Outpost Menu  

Food Item:

  • Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie  

Beverages:

  • Parish Brewing Co. Blueberry Mochi Berliner Weisse
  • Brewlando Liquid Art Pilsner (New)  
  • Ology Brewing Co. Rainbow Colored Glasses Rainbow Sherbet Berliner (New)  

Pastoral Palate Menu, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Pastoral Palate Menu  

Location: Germany  

Food Items:

  • Pork and White Bean Cassoulet with Regensburger Sausage and crispy pork rinds (New)
  • Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze  
  • Black Forest Cake: Chocolate mousse with morello cherries and chantilly cream  

Beverages:

  • 3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider
  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale
  • Frozen Rosé  
  • A Play on Rosé Flight  
  • Marietta Old Vine Rosé

L'Arte di Mangiare, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
L’Arte di Mangiare Menu

Location: Italy

Food Items:

  • Tricolore: Cheese-filled ravioloni, pomodoro, cream, and pesto sauces (New)  
  • Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments  
  • Hazelnut S’more Cannoli: Cannoli shell dipped in chocolate and graham cracker, chocolate-hazelnut cannoli cream, and toasted marshmallows (New)

Beverages:

  • Peroni Pilsner  
  • Prosecco  
  • Moscato  
  • Chianti  
  • Italian Red Sangria
  • Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila, Triple Sec, and Fabrizia Limoncello
  • Mela Spritz: Apple Schnapps, prosecco, and sparkling water (New)

The Artist's Table, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The Artist’s Table Menu  

Location: The American Adventure 

Food Items:

  • Deviled Egg Trio: Pimento Cheese, Green Goddess, and BLT (New)
  • Chicken “Pot Pie” with smoked cheddar mornay sauce, roasted vegetables, pickled mushrooms, wasabi peas, and sherry-chicken jus served open-faced on flaky pie crust (New)
  • Hummingbird Cake: Banana and pecan cake dipped in cream cheese icing with caramel sauce and warm pineapple compote

Beverages:

  • Wicked Weed Brewing Pineapple Daydream IPA (New)  
  • Swamp Head Brewery Neon Palette Lager (New)  
  • Lost Coast Brewery Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout (New)  
  • J Vineyards & Winery Pinot Gris (New)
  • Beer Flight  

Cotton Candy Funnel Cake, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Funnel Cake Menu

Location: Between The American Adventure and Japan  

Food Item:

  • Cotton Candy Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, pink and purple sugar dusting, and cotton candy crunch (New)  

Goshiki, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Goshiki Menu

Location: Japan  

Food Items:

  • Taiyaki: Crisp, flaky fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean served with whipped topping and blueberry popping boba (New)  
  • Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef served with Japanese karashi mustard sauce and violet shiso sauce (New)  
  • Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce  

Beverages:

  • Okinawa Lemonade: Lemonade mix with Shikuwasa Citrus (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)  
  • Yuzu IPA (New)
  • Masu Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup  
  • Junmai Daiginjyo Sake Flight: Plum, yuzu, hyuganatsu, and sakuranbo Cherry (New)  

Avocado-Coconut Custard Tart, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu

Location: Morocco  

Food Item:

  • Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli  
  • Chermoula Chicken  
  • Moroccan-spiced Lamb  
  • Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips (Plant-based)  
  • Avocado-Coconut Custard Tart with pomegranate cream and henna-inspired gelée Veil (New) (Plant-based)  

Beverages:

  • Chai Tea-Mint Fizz: Twinings Chai Tea with Sprite and Mint (Non-alcoholic beverage)
  • Parish Brewing Co. Mango Mochi (New)  
  • Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider
  • Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider, Plant City
  • Chai Tea-Mint Mimosa: Twinings Chai Tea with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and mint
  • Flight  

Vibrante & Vívido, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Menu  

Location: Between Morrocco and France

Food Items:

  • Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli  
  • Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche  
  • Passion Fruit-filled Mango Cheesecake with coconut-pineapple cake, dragon fruit gelée, and dragon fruit-strawberry sauce  

Beverages:

  • Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie: Wild berry, piña colada, and strawberry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
  • Collective Arts Guava Dream Blonde Ale (New)
  • Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie with Sailor Jerry Rum (New)  

L'Art de la Cuisine Française, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
L’Art de la Cuisine Française Menu

Location: France

Food Items:

  • Pithiviers de Canard et Volaille, Sauce Canard: Puff pastry with duck, chicken, onions, mushrooms, cranberries, and duck sauce (New)  
  • Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl  
  • Escargot en Chocolat: Chocolate mousse flourless cake, citrus coulis, almond-chocolate coating, and dark chocolate decoration (New)

Beverages:

  • Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam  
  • Elderflower Liqueur Spritz: St-Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine, and mint  
  • Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise French Rosé Sparkling Wine  
  • Patient Cottat Le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir  

Gourmet Landscapes, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Gourmet Landscapes Menu

Location: Canada

Food Items:

  • Citrus-braised Beet Tartare with golden beet “egg yolk,” mustard vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mushrooms, spiced pistachios, and “feta” snow (Plant-based) (New)  
  • Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged parmesan, truffle shavings, and zinfandel reduction (Plant-based)  

Beverages:

  • Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler
  • Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut
  • Meeker Winemaker’s Handprint Merlot
  • Frozen Scotch Cocktail: Scotch and herbal tea garnished with a chocolate nail  

Caprese Poutine, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Refreshment Port Menu

Location: Near Canada

Food Items:

  • Caprese Poutine with Tuscan-spiced French fries, confit tomatoes, slivered garlic, mozzarella pearls, basil pesto, shaved pecorino, and balsamic glaze (New)
  • Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie  

Beverages:

  • 81Bay Brewing Co. Italian Pilsner (New)  
  • Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo

Almond Frangipane Cake, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Deco Delights Menu  

Location: Near Port of Entry  

Food Item:

  • Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate  

Beverages:

  • 3 Daughters Brewing Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Beer (New)  
  • Keel Farms Strawberry Shortcake Hard Cider (New)
  • Left Hand Brewing Company Milk Stout with Coconut (New)
  • Boyd & Blair Espresso Martini
  • Beer Flight  

Liquid Nitrogen Minnie Cake Pop, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Swirled Showcase Menu  

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:  

  • Bubble Gum Soft-serve in a cone (New)  
  • DOLE Whip in a cone:
    • Lemon
    • Lime
    • Strawberry
  • Imagination Cone: Bubble gum soft-serve in a lavender cone, “sparks” of imagination, and white chocolate wings (New)
  • Candy Trio Flight: DOLE Whip Strawberry with STARBURST MINIS fruit chews, DOLE Whip Lemon with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy, and DOLE Whip Lime with chili-lime seasoning and LIFE SAVERS gummies (New)
  • Liquid Nitrogen Minnie cake pop with berry sponge cake, white chocolate ganache, and colorful chocolate splats (New)

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Pop Eats Menu  

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

  • Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese  
  • Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese  

Beverages:

  • Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA
  • Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with boba pearls  

Color Craze Latte + Donut, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

Locations: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage:  

  • Color Craze Latte + Donut: Espresso, Swiss chocolate syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk complemented with a frosted donut and whipped cream and topped with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited Version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur) (New)  

