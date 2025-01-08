Delicious Menu Items Coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025

With nearly 20 food studios, there's something for everyone.

The menus for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts feature a variety of delicious dishes. Disney has revealed what will be available this year.

What's Happening:

Get ready for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from January 17 to February 24, 2025.

This event will feature a variety of artistic expressions, including visual arts, music, and delicious culinary creations.

With nearly 20 food studios, attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of unforgettable flavors and dishes.

Disney Parks Blog

World Celebration

New: Opening Bites Menu

Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Food Items:

Soft Shell Crab Slider: Green papaya slaw and mango ketchup on toasted brioche (New)

Cheddar and Chive Scone with smoked salmon salad topped with crème fraîche and caviar (New)

Enchanted Rose

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Candy Paint Berliner Weisse (New)

von Trapp Brewing Bohemian Pilsner (New)

Crooked Can Brewing Company Fantasia Fusion IPA (New)

Beer Flight

Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Champagne

Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage Champagne

Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon

Martin Ray Chardonnay

World Discovery

Connections Eatery Menu

Food Item:

Figment’s Liege Waffle with ube filling (New)

Beverage:

Imagination Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea and lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with vodka)

New: Fictional Victuals Menu

Location: Near Refreshment Station

Food Items:

Squid Ink Pasta with lump crab, truffle cream, and shaved truffle (New)

Charred Octopus with crushed fingerling potatoes, kalamata olives, capers, and romesco sauce (New)

Black Cocoa Brownie with ube ice cream, coral tuile, and sponge cake (New)

Beverages:

Butterscotch Milk Shake with Chocolate Garnish (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Barrel Aged Cognac Porter (New)

Boyd & Blair Outis Fathom: Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Juniper, and Boyd & Blair Vodka (New)

The Deconstructed Dish Menu

Location: Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola

Food Items:

Deconstructed BLT: Pork belly, soft-poached egg, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues

Beverages:

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep: Frozen mint and simple syrup blend with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Wicked Weed Brewing Blank Canvas Belgian Blonde Witbier

Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep with Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Figment’s Inspiration Station Menu

Location: The Odyssey

Food Items:

Raspberry Pastry Tart: Sugar cookie with raspberry and lemon cream cheese filling (New)

Rainbow Cake topped with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy

Beverages:

Figment Imagination Lemonade with choice of flavor (Non-alcoholic beverage)

3 Daughters Brewing Black Cherry Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Blood Orange Hard Cider

3 Daughters Brewing Pineapple Hard Cider

Hard Cider Flight

81Bay Brewing Co. Green with Envy Blonde Ale

81Bay Brewing Co. Blue Butterfly Lager, Tampa

81Bay Brewing Co. Make All Things Purple Ale (New)

Beer Flight

Novelty:

Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (New) (Available while supplies last)

The Craftsman’s Courtyard Menu

Location: Near Refreshment Station

Food Items:

Beef Wellington-inspired Croissant Supreme with creamed spinach croissant pinwheel, mushroom-gorgonzola ragout, mustard-grilled flank steak, red wine sauce, and pickled mustard seeds (New)

Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs

Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce

Beverages:

BrewDog Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout

Coffee Old Fashioned Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, simple syrup, orange bitters, and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon

World Showcase

El Artista Hambriento Menú

Location: Mexico

Food Items:

Carne Asada: Ancho-marinated beef sirloin with pasilla chile sauce, grilled queso fresco, nopales salad, and chicharron dust

Croqueta: Chipotle chicken and chorizo croquette in chipotle salsa with chipotle aioli, avocado mousse, and truffle oil

Natilla de Maiz: Creamy corn custard with caramelized sugar

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer

Floridita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, citrus juice, orange liqueur, and grapefruit soda with a hint of Aperol (New)

Strawberry Fields Margarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, strawberry purée, and blackcurrant liqueur

The Painted Panda Menu

Location: China

Food Items:

General Tso’s Chicken Shumai: Dumplings filled with chicken, potato, onion, and water chestnut topped with General Tso’s sauce

Har Gow: Shrimp dumplings with pumpkin purée and drizzle of chili oil (New)

Egg Tart: Hong Kong-style egg custard tart (New)

Beverages:

Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Dragon Fruit Lager

Silk River Hard Lemonade with vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and lemonade

Butterfly Blue: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, and magic boba pearls

Refreshment Outpost Menu

Food Item:

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Parish Brewing Co. Blueberry Mochi Berliner Weisse

Brewlando Liquid Art Pilsner (New)

Ology Brewing Co. Rainbow Colored Glasses Rainbow Sherbet Berliner (New)

Pastoral Palate Menu

Location: Germany

Food Items:

Pork and White Bean Cassoulet with Regensburger Sausage and crispy pork rinds (New)

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze

Black Forest Cake: Chocolate mousse with morello cherries and chantilly cream

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider

81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale

Frozen Rosé

A Play on Rosé Flight

Marietta Old Vine Rosé

L’Arte di Mangiare Menu

Location: Italy

Food Items:

Tricolore: Cheese-filled ravioloni, pomodoro, cream, and pesto sauces (New)

Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments

Hazelnut S’more Cannoli: Cannoli shell dipped in chocolate and graham cracker, chocolate-hazelnut cannoli cream, and toasted marshmallows (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Prosecco

Moscato

Chianti

Italian Red Sangria

Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila, Triple Sec, and Fabrizia Limoncello

Mela Spritz: Apple Schnapps, prosecco, and sparkling water (New)

The Artist’s Table Menu

Location: The American Adventure

Food Items:

Deviled Egg Trio: Pimento Cheese, Green Goddess, and BLT (New)

Chicken “Pot Pie” with smoked cheddar mornay sauce, roasted vegetables, pickled mushrooms, wasabi peas, and sherry-chicken jus served open-faced on flaky pie crust (New)

Hummingbird Cake: Banana and pecan cake dipped in cream cheese icing with caramel sauce and warm pineapple compote

Beverages:

Wicked Weed Brewing Pineapple Daydream IPA (New)

Swamp Head Brewery Neon Palette Lager (New)

Lost Coast Brewery Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout (New)

J Vineyards & Winery Pinot Gris (New)

Beer Flight

Funnel Cake Menu

Location: Between The American Adventure and Japan

Food Item:

Cotton Candy Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, pink and purple sugar dusting, and cotton candy crunch (New)

Goshiki Menu

Location: Japan

Food Items:

Taiyaki: Crisp, flaky fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean served with whipped topping and blueberry popping boba (New)

Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef served with Japanese karashi mustard sauce and violet shiso sauce (New)

Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce

Beverages:

Okinawa Lemonade: Lemonade mix with Shikuwasa Citrus (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Yuzu IPA (New)

Masu Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Junmai Daiginjyo Sake Flight: Plum, yuzu, hyuganatsu, and sakuranbo Cherry (New)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu

Location: Morocco

Food Item:

Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli

Chermoula Chicken

Moroccan-spiced Lamb

Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips (Plant-based)

Avocado-Coconut Custard Tart with pomegranate cream and henna-inspired gelée Veil (New) (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Chai Tea-Mint Fizz: Twinings Chai Tea with Sprite and Mint (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Parish Brewing Co. Mango Mochi (New)

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider

Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider, Plant City

Chai Tea-Mint Mimosa: Twinings Chai Tea with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and mint

Flight

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Menu

Location: Between Morrocco and France

Food Items:

Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli

Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche

Passion Fruit-filled Mango Cheesecake with coconut-pineapple cake, dragon fruit gelée, and dragon fruit-strawberry sauce

Beverages:

Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie: Wild berry, piña colada, and strawberry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Collective Arts Guava Dream Blonde Ale (New)

Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie with Sailor Jerry Rum (New)

L’Art de la Cuisine Française Menu

Location: France

Food Items:

Pithiviers de Canard et Volaille, Sauce Canard: Puff pastry with duck, chicken, onions, mushrooms, cranberries, and duck sauce (New)

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

Escargot en Chocolat: Chocolate mousse flourless cake, citrus coulis, almond-chocolate coating, and dark chocolate decoration (New)

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam

Elderflower Liqueur Spritz: St-Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine, and mint

Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise French Rosé Sparkling Wine

Patient Cottat Le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir

Gourmet Landscapes Menu

Location: Canada

Food Items:

Citrus-braised Beet Tartare with golden beet “egg yolk,” mustard vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mushrooms, spiced pistachios, and “feta” snow (Plant-based) (New)

Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged parmesan, truffle shavings, and zinfandel reduction (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler

Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut

Meeker Winemaker’s Handprint Merlot

Frozen Scotch Cocktail: Scotch and herbal tea garnished with a chocolate nail

Refreshment Port Menu

Location: Near Canada

Food Items:

Caprese Poutine with Tuscan-spiced French fries, confit tomatoes, slivered garlic, mozzarella pearls, basil pesto, shaved pecorino, and balsamic glaze (New)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

81Bay Brewing Co. Italian Pilsner (New)

Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo

Deco Delights Menu

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Item:

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

Beverages:

3 Daughters Brewing Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Beer (New)

Keel Farms Strawberry Shortcake Hard Cider (New)

Left Hand Brewing Company Milk Stout with Coconut (New)

Boyd & Blair Espresso Martini

Beer Flight

Swirled Showcase Menu

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Bubble Gum Soft-serve in a cone (New)

DOLE Whip in a cone: Lemon Lime Strawberry

Imagination Cone: Bubble gum soft-serve in a lavender cone, “sparks” of imagination, and white chocolate wings (New)

Candy Trio Flight: DOLE Whip Strawberry with STARBURST MINIS fruit chews, DOLE Whip Lemon with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy, and DOLE Whip Lime with chili-lime seasoning and LIFE SAVERS gummies (New)

Liquid Nitrogen Minnie cake pop with berry sponge cake, white chocolate ganache, and colorful chocolate splats (New)

Pop Eats Menu

Location: Near Port of Entry

Food Items:

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese

Beverages:

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA

Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with boba pearls

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu

Locations: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park

Beverage:

Color Craze Latte + Donut: Espresso, Swiss chocolate syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk complemented with a frosted donut and whipped cream and topped with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited Version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur) (New)

More Walt Disney World Resort News: