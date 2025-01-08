Delicious Menu Items Coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2025

The menus for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts feature a variety of delicious dishes. Disney has revealed what will be available this year.
What's Happening:
- Get ready for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts from January 17 to February 24, 2025.
- This event will feature a variety of artistic expressions, including visual arts, music, and delicious culinary creations.
- With nearly 20 food studios, attendees can look forward to a vibrant array of unforgettable flavors and dishes.
- Disney Parks Blog shared the foodie guide of what guests can enjoy.
World Celebration
New: Opening Bites Menu
Location: CommuniCore Plaza
Food Items:
- Soft Shell Crab Slider: Green papaya slaw and mango ketchup on toasted brioche (New)
- Cheddar and Chive Scone with smoked salmon salad topped with crème fraîche and caviar (New)
- Enchanted Rose: Milk chocolate rose with raspberry and rose center (New)
Beverages:
- Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Candy Paint Berliner Weisse (New)
- von Trapp Brewing Bohemian Pilsner (New)
- Crooked Can Brewing Company Fantasia Fusion IPA (New)
- Beer Flight
- Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve Champagne
- Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Sauvage Champagne
- Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet Sauvignon
- Martin Ray Chardonnay
World Discovery
Connections Eatery Menu
Food Item:
- Figment’s Liege Waffle with ube filling (New)
Beverage:
- Imagination Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea and lavender (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited version available with vodka)
New: Fictional Victuals Menu
Location: Near Refreshment Station
Food Items:
- Squid Ink Pasta with lump crab, truffle cream, and shaved truffle (New)
- Charred Octopus with crushed fingerling potatoes, kalamata olives, capers, and romesco sauce (New)
- Black Cocoa Brownie with ube ice cream, coral tuile, and sponge cake (New)
Beverages:
- Butterscotch Milk Shake with Chocolate Garnish (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Barrel Aged Cognac Porter (New)
- Boyd & Blair Outis Fathom: Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Juniper, and Boyd & Blair Vodka (New)
The Deconstructed Dish Menu
Location: Near Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca Cola
Food Items:
- Deconstructed BLT: Pork belly, soft-poached egg, onion bread pudding, watercress espuma, and tomato jam
- Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues
Beverages:
- Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep: Frozen mint and simple syrup blend with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Wicked Weed Brewing Blank Canvas Belgian Blonde Witbier
- Deconstructed Strawberry Mint Julep with Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Figment’s Inspiration Station Menu
Location: The Odyssey
Food Items:
- Raspberry Pastry Tart: Sugar cookie with raspberry and lemon cream cheese filling (New)
- Rainbow Cake topped with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy
Beverages:
- Figment Imagination Lemonade with choice of flavor (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Black Cherry Hard Cider
- 3 Daughters Brewing Blood Orange Hard Cider
- 3 Daughters Brewing Pineapple Hard Cider
- Hard Cider Flight
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Green with Envy Blonde Ale
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Blue Butterfly Lager, Tampa
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Make All Things Purple Ale (New)
- Beer Flight
Novelty:
- Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (New) (Available while supplies last)
The Craftsman’s Courtyard Menu
Location: Near Refreshment Station
Food Items:
- Beef Wellington-inspired Croissant Supreme with creamed spinach croissant pinwheel, mushroom-gorgonzola ragout, mustard-grilled flank steak, red wine sauce, and pickled mustard seeds (New)
- Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with sautéed tomatoes, garlic, and fresh herbs
- Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, and petite lettuce
Beverages:
- BrewDog Black Heart Nitro Oatmeal Stout
- Coffee Old Fashioned Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, simple syrup, orange bitters, and Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon
World Showcase
El Artista Hambriento Menú
Location: Mexico
Food Items:
- Carne Asada: Ancho-marinated beef sirloin with pasilla chile sauce, grilled queso fresco, nopales salad, and chicharron dust
- Croqueta: Chipotle chicken and chorizo croquette in chipotle salsa with chipotle aioli, avocado mousse, and truffle oil
- Natilla de Maiz: Creamy corn custard with caramelized sugar
Beverages:
- Mexican Craft Beer
- Floridita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, citrus juice, orange liqueur, and grapefruit soda with a hint of Aperol (New)
- Strawberry Fields Margarita: Tromba Blanco Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, strawberry purée, and blackcurrant liqueur
The Painted Panda Menu
Location: China
Food Items:
- General Tso’s Chicken Shumai: Dumplings filled with chicken, potato, onion, and water chestnut topped with General Tso’s sauce
- Har Gow: Shrimp dumplings with pumpkin purée and drizzle of chili oil (New)
- Egg Tart: Hong Kong-style egg custard tart (New)
Beverages:
- Strawberry Bubble Milk Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Dragon Fruit Lager
- Silk River Hard Lemonade with vodka, lavender-coconut syrup, and lemonade
- Butterfly Blue: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, and magic boba pearls
Refreshment Outpost Menu
Food Item:
- Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Beverages:
- Parish Brewing Co. Blueberry Mochi Berliner Weisse
- Brewlando Liquid Art Pilsner (New)
- Ology Brewing Co. Rainbow Colored Glasses Rainbow Sherbet Berliner (New)
Pastoral Palate Menu
Location: Germany
Food Items:
- Pork and White Bean Cassoulet with Regensburger Sausage and crispy pork rinds (New)
- Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
- Black Forest Cake: Chocolate mousse with morello cherries and chantilly cream
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Rosé Hard Cider
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Rosé Blonde Ale
- Frozen Rosé
- A Play on Rosé Flight
- Marietta Old Vine Rosé
L’Arte di Mangiare Menu
Location: Italy
Food Items:
- Tricolore: Cheese-filled ravioloni, pomodoro, cream, and pesto sauces (New)
- Mozzarella Fritta: Flash-fried breaded fresh mozzarella with artist palette condiments
- Hazelnut S’more Cannoli: Cannoli shell dipped in chocolate and graham cracker, chocolate-hazelnut cannoli cream, and toasted marshmallows (New)
Beverages:
- Peroni Pilsner
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Chianti
- Italian Red Sangria
- Italian-inspired Margarita with tequila, Triple Sec, and Fabrizia Limoncello
- Mela Spritz: Apple Schnapps, prosecco, and sparkling water (New)
The Artist’s Table Menu
Location: The American Adventure
Food Items:
- Deviled Egg Trio: Pimento Cheese, Green Goddess, and BLT (New)
- Chicken “Pot Pie” with smoked cheddar mornay sauce, roasted vegetables, pickled mushrooms, wasabi peas, and sherry-chicken jus served open-faced on flaky pie crust (New)
- Hummingbird Cake: Banana and pecan cake dipped in cream cheese icing with caramel sauce and warm pineapple compote
Beverages:
- Wicked Weed Brewing Pineapple Daydream IPA (New)
- Swamp Head Brewery Neon Palette Lager (New)
- Lost Coast Brewery Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout (New)
- J Vineyards & Winery Pinot Gris (New)
- Beer Flight
Funnel Cake Menu
Location: Between The American Adventure and Japan
Food Item:
- Cotton Candy Funnel Cake topped with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, pink and purple sugar dusting, and cotton candy crunch (New)
Goshiki Menu
Location: Japan
Food Items:
- Taiyaki: Crisp, flaky fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red bean served with whipped topping and blueberry popping boba (New)
- Wagyu Bun: Steamed bun filled with American wagyu beef served with Japanese karashi mustard sauce and violet shiso sauce (New)
- Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha aïoli, and eel sauce
Beverages:
- Okinawa Lemonade: Lemonade mix with Shikuwasa Citrus (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Yuzu IPA (New)
- Masu Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup
- Junmai Daiginjyo Sake Flight: Plum, yuzu, hyuganatsu, and sakuranbo Cherry (New)
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Menu
Location: Morocco
Food Item:
- Grilled Kebabs with carrot-chickpea salad and garlic aïoli
- Chermoula Chicken
- Moroccan-spiced Lamb
- Stone-baked Moroccan Bread with assorted dips (Plant-based)
- Avocado-Coconut Custard Tart with pomegranate cream and henna-inspired gelée Veil (New) (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Chai Tea-Mint Fizz: Twinings Chai Tea with Sprite and Mint (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Parish Brewing Co. Mango Mochi (New)
- Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider
- Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider, Plant City
- Chai Tea-Mint Mimosa: Twinings Chai Tea with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and mint
- Flight
Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina Menu
Location: Between Morrocco and France
Food Items:
- Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli
- Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche
- Passion Fruit-filled Mango Cheesecake with coconut-pineapple cake, dragon fruit gelée, and dragon fruit-strawberry sauce
Beverages:
- Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie: Wild berry, piña colada, and strawberry (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Collective Arts Guava Dream Blonde Ale (New)
- Layered Tropical Berry Smoothie with Sailor Jerry Rum (New)
L’Art de la Cuisine Française Menu
Location: France
Food Items:
- Pithiviers de Canard et Volaille, Sauce Canard: Puff pastry with duck, chicken, onions, mushrooms, cranberries, and duck sauce (New)
- Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl
- Escargot en Chocolat: Chocolate mousse flourless cake, citrus coulis, almond-chocolate coating, and dark chocolate decoration (New)
Beverages:
- Frozen French Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, vodka, Chambord liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juices with lemon-lime foam
- Elderflower Liqueur Spritz: St-Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine, and mint
- Charles Lafitte, Brut Rosé Prestige, Méthode Traditionnelle Champenoise French Rosé Sparkling Wine
- Patient Cottat Le Grand Caillou Pinot Noir
Gourmet Landscapes Menu
Location: Canada
Food Items:
- Citrus-braised Beet Tartare with golden beet “egg yolk,” mustard vinaigrette, pickled mustard seeds, pickled mushrooms, spiced pistachios, and “feta” snow (Plant-based) (New)
- Wild Mushroom Risotto with aged parmesan, truffle shavings, and zinfandel reduction (Plant-based)
Beverages:
- Whole Hog Brewery Raspberry Chéret Double Radler
- Schlumberger Cuvée Klimt Brut
- Meeker Winemaker’s Handprint Merlot
- Frozen Scotch Cocktail: Scotch and herbal tea garnished with a chocolate nail
Refreshment Port Menu
Location: Near Canada
Food Items:
- Caprese Poutine with Tuscan-spiced French fries, confit tomatoes, slivered garlic, mozzarella pearls, basil pesto, shaved pecorino, and balsamic glaze (New)
- Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Beverages:
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Italian Pilsner (New)
- Boyd & Blair Blood Orange Cosmo
Deco Delights Menu
Location: Near Port of Entry
Food Item:
- Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate
Beverages:
- 3 Daughters Brewing Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Beer (New)
- Keel Farms Strawberry Shortcake Hard Cider (New)
- Left Hand Brewing Company Milk Stout with Coconut (New)
- Boyd & Blair Espresso Martini
- Beer Flight
Swirled Showcase Menu
Location: Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Bubble Gum Soft-serve in a cone (New)
- DOLE Whip in a cone:
- Lemon
- Lime
- Strawberry
- Imagination Cone: Bubble gum soft-serve in a lavender cone, “sparks” of imagination, and white chocolate wings (New)
- Candy Trio Flight: DOLE Whip Strawberry with STARBURST MINIS fruit chews, DOLE Whip Lemon with SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy, and DOLE Whip Lime with chili-lime seasoning and LIFE SAVERS gummies (New)
- Liquid Nitrogen Minnie cake pop with berry sponge cake, white chocolate ganache, and colorful chocolate splats (New)
Pop Eats Menu
Location: Near Port of Entry
Food Items:
- Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese
- Tomato Soup with pimento cheese, bacon, and fried green tomato grilled cheese
Beverages:
- Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA
- Bleu Spectrum: Blanc de Bleu Cuvée Mousseux with boba pearls
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Menu
Locations: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company throughout the park
Beverage:
- Color Craze Latte + Donut: Espresso, Swiss chocolate syrup, dark chocolate sauce, and milk complemented with a frosted donut and whipped cream and topped with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (Non-alcoholic beverage) (Spirited Version available with Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur) (New)
