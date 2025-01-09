Merchandise Imitates Art with 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Annual Passholder Collection

Walt Disney World has previewed the limited-time Annual Passholder merchandise available during this year’s festival.

In addition to some new Annual Passholder merchandise featuring Figment at EPCOT, Passholders will also be able to purchase some new items exclusively for the International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

The My Disney Experience app has showcased some of the limited-time Passholder-exclusive merchandise items celebrating the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Paint the town purple with an embroidered T-shirt and matching pin featuring Figment.

Take your art on the go with an exclusive Figment notebook and pen.

These apparel and accessories items will be available at the Creations Shop during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which runs from January 17th-February 24th, 2025.

More on the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: