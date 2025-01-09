New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Exclusive Merchandise Featuring Figment Coming to EPCOT

Stand clear and stand out with this new EPCOT Passholder collection.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get their hands on some new EPCOT items featuring everyone’s favorite imaginary dragon, Figment!

What’s Happening:

On the My Disney Experience app, Walt Disney World revealed that Annual Passholders can get their hands on some new items exclusively at EPCOT.

This new collection features a stylized version of Figment alongside the EPCOT logo on a T-Shirt and pin.

The T-Shirt features the design on the back, with “EPCOT Passholder” on the front, pocket-style.

The pin features the same design found on the back of the shirt.

Both items will be available soon at Creations Shop.

