Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic To Return in Late 2025

The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin have announced that their popular event, the Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, will return later this year.
- Dates have been announced for the 2025 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, and this year’s event will take place Nov. 14 & 15 from 5-9 p.m.
- The event will be held, as it has in year’s past, at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, located near EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
- Each year, The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings of more than 25 dishes and over 200 beverage offerings, featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 from 5:30-9 p.m.
- Interactive educational seminars highlighting wine, whiskey, beer, pasta and more will take place prior to the causeway event both days.
- Ticket prices and on-sale dates are set to be announced at a later time. When they are available, seminar tickets, event tickets and more information can be found at FoodandWineClassic.com.
- With 23 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program.
