Photos / Video: Walls Appear in DinoLand U.S.A. for Major Animal Kingdom Expansion

The work on Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has begun, as walls have popped up around DinoLand U.S.A.

The work on the new land will be done in phases, starting with Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama now completely closed to guests.

Walls surround TriceraTop Spin, the carnival games, and the merchandise location as work is set to begin on the land and Encanto attraction.

Meanwhile, the exit path from DINOSAUR (which will not close until 2026) has seen a wall go up along the path to Chester & Hester’s.

The land, once completed, will be an 11-acre South American paradise, including an Indiana Jones revamp of DINOSAUR, an Encanto attraction, and a new carousel.

