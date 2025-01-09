I Fixed It: Animal Kingdom’s Misused Space

I have tried to help Walt Disney World with some of their biggest crises. My plan for Hollywood Studios was immaculate and they have chosen to ignore it (for now). My plan for Tomorrowland still stands as not only correct, but necessary. While I assumed my remarkably free plans for Walt Disney World were over, I kept returning back to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in my head.

At the most recent D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the news for my beloved DAK was plentiful. Zootopia is heading to The Tree of Life Theatre. Tropical Americas is set to replace Dinoland USA. Both Indiana Jones and Encanto are set to stake claim to prime DAK real estate. The news was astounding, with the concept art showing just how seamlessly the new land will fit into the greater vision of Walt Disney World’s best park. (Yeah, I said it. Fight me.)

Yet, I kept going back in my head to the abundance of misused space filling up the park. There’s so many opportunities for growth, especially as space continues to sit empty. So, I put in the work to create a new plan for Disney’s Animal Kingdom that will leave everyone happy and continue to uphold the endearing mission of the park.

When it comes to the Tropical Americas: no notes! Every detail is perfect, from the hand carved carousel to the hacienda dining location to the inclusion of Indy and the Madrigal Family. The perfect IP inclusions in a park that started with few.

That being said: Finding Nemo the Musical no longer makes sense. Especially considering how post-COVID it has become a shell (pardon the pun) of its former self. With the Theater placed firmly in between Asia and the new Tropical Americas, maybe the time is now to revitalize the huge space with a brand new show. I’m suggesting choosing Raya and the Last Dragon as a story to tell in unique and thrilling ways. Live entertainment doesn’t necessarily mean “musical”, so using techniques like shadow puppetry and intricate masks (i.e. Kabuki) to tell the story of Raya and her fight to restore Kumandra could be an immersive introduction to unique theatre practices while also highlighting a Disney story.

Further down the path is the long abandoned seating area for. Originally built for the short-lived nighttime show, the theater has also been home to athemed nighttime experience and the daytime(lol). Nothing has worked, but the area is ripe for entertainment. Now, I’m not sure of the logistics of flying drones over water (though they did just that for the recent christening of the Disney Treasure), but why not finally incorporate the requested technology into a nighttime performance at DAK?

Utilizing a “firefly” motif, the drones/lightning bugs could come together to help teach about conservation and the power of storytelling through different cultures. It’s too much space to not use and anything to keep Animal Kingdom open past dusk would be a tremendous gift to us all. A gift, I say!

When Zootopia was first announced for The Tree of Life Theatre, I was excited for something new to go into the space. I enjoy It’s Tough to Be A Bug, but I’m not going to mourn the loss. I always appreciate when Disney chooses to still put money towards theater experiences, so an update to the theatre is much needed. (Specifically? New carpet. Thanks so much.)

However, I think there’s a place for Zootopia elsewhere, so I wondered what could go into the Tree of Life. Why not work with National Geographic and/or the team at Disneynature to prepare a new, documentary-style experience to place audiences within different habitats. Since The Tree of Life celebrates all animals, the new film could help transport guests across the globe. Gut the theater to add in some technology ala The Sphere in Las Vegas to make it a 360 degree experience and it could revolutionize what Disney can do with a film environment.

Now, where to put Zootopia? Well, why not take Rafiki’s Planet Watch and spruce up the area to the Nth degree? Using technology similar to the Hogwarts Express at Universal Orlando, guests could hop aboard a bullet train (similar to that which Judy Hopps rides) and let guests travel to Zootopia, passing through the other habitats on the way.

Joe Rhode, the former head imagineer in charge of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, always has said Zootopia will never belong in DAK because they are not real animals, but anthropomorphized. So, why not take a train out of DAK and into Zootopia itself? From there, the Zootopia land could be recreated in Florida with the trackless dark ride from Shanghai along with a flat ride or two, because again, capacity is the necessity for Walt Disney World always.

Is this complete and utter armchair imagineering? Absolutely. Will any of this come true? Likely no. Yet, as someone who loves Disney’s Animal Kingdom more than most, the solutions to create a perfect park are right in front of us.