Bakso Prepares to Learn How to Swin in Episode 8 of Tiger TV Tuesdays

Get the latest update on Animal Kingdom's newest resident as he prepares for his Maharajah Jungle Trek debut.

Are you ready for an update on Bakso, Animal Kingdom’s newest Sumatran tiger resident? Well Disney Parks Blog is ready to bring you your adorable weekly entry into the Tiger TV Tuesdays series.

Sharing updates on baby Bakso and his Mom Sohni, the pair of Sumatran Tigers are continuing their journey towards their familial debut at the Maharajah Jungle Trek Walt Disney World

Bakso is continuing to grow more independent and bold as he continues to explore his outdoor, backstage habitat.

Sohni is still by his side, guiding him through his new adventures and skills.

This week, Bakso can be seen practicing his pouncing and camouflage skills, including some fun playtime in some hay.

Bakso fans can even look forward to a new addition to his outdoor play area: water.

The Sumatran tiger cub’s skilled caretakers have added an empty pool to allow Bakso to explore the new addition before they begin adding water for him.

As he becomes comfortable, the pool will slowly be filled up to allow him to learn to swim.

Bakso, still incredibly curious, already began exploring the pool with Sohni keeping a watchful eye on him.

Check back next week for more Bakso updates as he prepares for his Maharajah Jungle Trek debut.

