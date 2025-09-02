Countdown to Extinction: Animal Kingdom Updates Park Map Following The Boneyard Closure

DinoLand changes make way for upcoming Tropical Americas expansion

A new park map has debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now reflecting the closure of The Boneyard, which is no longer on the map.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom has released an updated park map, which now reflects recent changes, including the permanent closure of The Boneyard, the park’s popular children’s play area.

  • In addition to the updated paper park map, the braille map at the front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom no longer includes The Boneyard.

  • The Fun for Families with Kids guide map also only shows Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… And Beyond! as its only offering in DinoLand USA
  • The Boneyard, an opening-day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, officially closed yesterday, September 1, 2025.

  • The removal of The Boneyard signals a notable change to the park’s layout, making way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.
  • After The Boneyard’s closure, it was announced today that the remainder of DinoLand USA will officially close on February 2nd, 2026.

About The Tropical Americas Project at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

  • Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA.
  • The Indiana Jones ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version.
  • The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
  • A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
  • Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
  • The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.

