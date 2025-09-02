Countdown to Extinction: Animal Kingdom Updates Park Map Following The Boneyard Closure

DinoLand changes make way for upcoming Tropical Americas expansion

A new park map has debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now reflecting the closure of The Boneyard, which is no longer on the map.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has released an updated park map, which now reflects recent changes, including the permanent closure of The Boneyard, the park’s popular children’s play area.

In addition to the updated paper park map, the braille map at the front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom no longer includes The Boneyard.

The Fun for Families with Kids guide map also only shows Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… And Beyond! as its only offering in DinoLand USA

The Boneyard, an opening-day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, officially closed yesterday, September 1, 2025.

The removal of The Boneyard signals a notable change to the park’s layout, making way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.

After The Boneyard’s closure, it was announced today that the remainder of D inoLand USA will officially close

About The Tropical Americas Project at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:

Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA.

and attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA. The Indiana Jones ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version.

ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version. The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.

attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room. A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.

Construction on the project officially commenced in January

The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.

