Countdown to Extinction: Animal Kingdom Updates Park Map Following The Boneyard Closure
DinoLand changes make way for upcoming Tropical Americas expansion
A new park map has debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, now reflecting the closure of The Boneyard, which is no longer on the map.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom has released an updated park map, which now reflects recent changes, including the permanent closure of The Boneyard, the park’s popular children’s play area.
- In addition to the updated paper park map, the braille map at the front of Disney’s Animal Kingdom no longer includes The Boneyard.
- The Fun for Families with Kids guide map also only shows Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… And Beyond! as its only offering in DinoLand USA
- The Boneyard, an opening-day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, officially closed yesterday, September 1, 2025.
- The removal of The Boneyard signals a notable change to the park’s layout, making way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.
- After The Boneyard’s closure, it was announced today that the remainder of DinoLand USA will officially close on February 2nd, 2026.
About The Tropical Americas Project at Disney’s Animal Kingdom:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace Dinoland USA.
- The Indiana Jones ride will replace the current Dinosaur attraction, though it’s expected to offer a distinct experience from the Anaheim version.
- The Encanto attraction promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
