Classic Look Restored: Cinderella Castle Reverting to Pre-50th Anniversary Color Scheme at the Magic Kingdom
This is definitely news some Walt Disney World fans have been waiting for!
The iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be returning to its classic, pre-50th anniversary color scheme.
What’s Happening:
- In news that many Walt Disney World aficionados have been hoping for, Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom will be getting a new, yet old color scheme.
- In 2020, Cinderella Castle was repainted for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, adding more light pink and gold hues to the typically blue and grey structure. The repainting was in addition to decorations for the 50th.
- Once the 50th anniversary ended, the new color scheme stuck around, leading many to hope for the original’s return, while others enjoyed the more colorful look.
- Nostalgia seems to be key with Disney at the moment, as they just revealed during Destination D23 that the original blue and grey color scheme will soon be returning to the castle.
- The updated scheme will evoke Cinderella Castle as it appeared on opening day to create the “most classic castle ever."
- The updated paint will feature grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold aiming to enhance the castle’s architecture.
- Disney fans at Destination D23 seemed quite excited when it was revealed that Cinderella Castle would be getting its classic colors back, as you can see and hear in the video below.
