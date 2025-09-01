Everything Announced at Destination D23 for Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and More
Throughout the weekend at Destination D23, we got a series of smaller, yet still exciting announcements about the future of Disney Parks. While nothing will likely ever top last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it’s still great to see some more small projects coming to Disney Parks while they work on building a series of large expansions across the globe. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.
Walt Disney World
Red Hues and Nine Inch Nails Bring “TRON: Ares" to Both TRON Attractions at Disney Parks
- TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom and TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland will be getting an adrenaline-pumping overlay themed to TRON: Ares.
Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic Joining the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom
- A Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic will be added to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress alongside updates to the rest of the show.
Cinderella Castle Reverting to Pre-50th Anniversary Color Scheme at the Magic Kingdom
- The iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be returning to its classic, pre-50th anniversary color scheme.
Imagineers Reveal Architectural Inspirations Behind Highly-Anticipated Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom
- Imagineers shared some of their travels to France and Spain to look at Art Nouveau architecture that will inform the design of Villains Land.
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks
- As part of Disneyland's continuing 70th Celebration, a new documentary focusing on the construction of the park is coming to Disney+ and YouTube this winter.
Napa Rose to Receive a Stylish Patio Makeover at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- The outdoor patio is being thoughtfully enhanced to welcome more guests for al fresco dining. Two new fireplaces will cast a warm, flickering glow across the patio, adding a cozy and inviting touch to the atmosphere.
Disney Cruise Line
New Look at the Disney Destiny’s Pirate-Themed Cask & Cannon Tavern
- Inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions across the globe, Cask & Cannon is filled with “acquired" treasures from mischievous pirates of old, creating an atmosphere where every corner tells a tale.
MARVELous New Look at the Disney Destiny's Doctor Strange-Inspired The Sanctum Lounge
- Marvel fans will be able to step into The Sanctum, a Doctor Strange-inspired lounge featuring the mystical beverages and brews in a space fit for a superhero sorcerer.
Card Tricks and Villainous Deeds as Dr. Facilier Takes to the Seas Aboard the Disney Destiny
- He’ll be appearing as what’s being dubbed as a “meet and play character," lurking the upper levels of the Grand Hall looking to lure guests in for a card trick or sleight of hand.
Disneyland Paris
Open Up The Gates: World of Frozen Opening Spring 2026 at Disneyland Paris
- World of Frozen will officially open in spring 2026 – completing the transformation of the resort’s second gate.
Disneyland Paris Announces Unlucky Nugget Overlay and Manor's Sweet Serenade for Disney Halloween Festival
- Disneyland Paris is getting ready to celebrate Halloween with a special spooky Phantom Manor restaurant overlay and a scarily sweet limited-time treat.
Hong Kong Disneyland
We Know the Way: Tahitian Terrace at Hong Kong Disneyland Gets a “Moana" Reimagining
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tahitian Terrace is taking on a new theme inspired by Moana, set to transform into Wayfinders’ Table.
Disney Villains Throw the Most Sinister Party Ever at Hong Kong Disneyland This Halloween
- A new show, “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party," will include elements of a cavalcade, street show, and musical spectacle, showcasing various Disney Villains including Maleficent, the mistress of evil.
D23 Events
Mark Your Calendars: D23 Sets Dates for the 2026 Return of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is returning to Anaheim, California, just down the street from the Disneyland Resort, from August 14th–16th, 2026.
D23 Travels Around the Country and Into Your Living Room for an Exciting Line-Up of 2025 Events
- A selection of D23 events for the remainder of 2025 was also revealed, including a celebration for Home Alone’s 35th anniversary.
The Rest
Disney Reveals Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Set to Debut at Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line
- Across the Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line, guests will be able to collect several new novelty popcorn buckets and sippers set to release soon.
Trailer for Fifth Episode of "We Call It Imagineering" Previews a Look at Disney Castles Around the World
- The new episode, titled “Building Castles," is set to highlight each Disney Castle around the world, giving an in-depth look at their creation and contents.
Would you rather learn in video form? Then check out our LP Pulse recaps of each day’s announcements below.
Be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the panels of Destination D23!