Everything Announced at Destination D23 for Disney Parks, Disney Cruise Line, and More

In case you missed the news over the weekend, here's a helpful roundup of all the Disney Parks related announcements out of Destination D23.

Throughout the weekend at Destination D23, we got a series of smaller, yet still exciting announcements about the future of Disney Parks. While nothing will likely ever top last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it’s still great to see some more small projects coming to Disney Parks while they work on building a series of large expansions across the globe. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

Red Hues and Nine Inch Nails Bring “TRON: Ares" to Both TRON Attractions at Disney Parks

Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic Joining the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom

A Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic will be added to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Cinderella Castle Reverting to Pre-50th Anniversary Color Scheme at the Magic Kingdom

The iconic Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be returning to its classic, pre-50th anniversary color scheme.

Imagineers Reveal Architectural Inspirations Behind Highly-Anticipated Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom

Imagineers shared some of their travels to France and Spain to look at Art Nouveau architecture that will inform the design of Villains Land.

Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks

Napa Rose to Receive a Stylish Patio Makeover at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

The outdoor patio is being thoughtfully enhanced to welcome more guests for al fresco dining. Two new fireplaces will cast a warm, flickering glow across the patio, adding a cozy and inviting touch to the atmosphere.

New Look at the Disney Destiny’s Pirate-Themed Cask & Cannon Tavern

Inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean

MARVELous New Look at the Disney Destiny's Doctor Strange-Inspired The Sanctum Lounge

Card Tricks and Villainous Deeds as Dr. Facilier Takes to the Seas Aboard the Disney Destiny

He’ll be appearing as what’s being dubbed as a “meet and play character," lurking the upper levels of the Grand Hall looking to lure guests in for a card trick or sleight of hand.

Open Up The Gates: World of Frozen Opening Spring 2026 at Disneyland Paris

World of Frozen will officially open in spring 2026 – completing the transformation of the resort’s second gate.

Disneyland Paris Announces Unlucky Nugget Overlay and Manor's Sweet Serenade for Disney Halloween Festival

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to celebrate Halloween with a special spooky Phantom Manor restaurant overlay and a scarily sweet limited-time treat.

We Know the Way: Tahitian Terrace at Hong Kong Disneyland Gets a “Moana" Reimagining

Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tahitian Terrace is taking on a new theme inspired by Moana, set to transform into Wayfinders’ Table.

Disney Villains Throw the Most Sinister Party Ever at Hong Kong Disneyland This Halloween

A new show, “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party," will include elements of a cavalcade, street show, and musical spectacle, showcasing various Disney Villains including Maleficent, the mistress of evil.

D23 Events

Mark Your Calendars: D23 Sets Dates for the 2026 Return of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is returning to Anaheim, California, just down the street from the Disneyland Resort, from August 14th–16th, 2026.

D23 Travels Around the Country and Into Your Living Room for an Exciting Line-Up of 2025 Events

A selection of D23 events for the remainder of 2025 was also revealed, including a celebration for Home Alone’s 35th anniversary.

The Rest

Disney Reveals Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Set to Debut at Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line

Across the Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line, guests will be able to collect several new novelty popcorn buckets and sippers set to release soon.

Trailer for Fifth Episode of "We Call It Imagineering" Previews a Look at Disney Castles Around the World

The new episode, titled “Building Castles," is set to highlight each Disney Castle around the world, giving an in-depth look at their creation and contents.

Would you rather learn in video form? Then check out our LP Pulse recaps of each day’s announcements below.

Be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the panels of Destination D23!