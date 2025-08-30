New Look at the Disney Destiny’s Pirate-Themed Cask & Cannon Tavern
Dare ye brave the Dead Man's Chest?
We may have just seen a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge open at the Magic Kingdom, but there is already another new one coming to Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- A new look at the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern coming to the Disney Destiny was just revealed at Destination D23.
- Inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions across the globe, Cask & Cannon is filled with “acquired" treasures from mischievous pirates of old, creating an atmosphere where every corner tells a tale.
- Swap seafaring stories, catch live sports, and enjoy light bites, vintage rums, and exclusive “bootlegged" brews, served straight from the barrel, of course.
- New concept art of patrons enjoying drinks within the highly-themed bar was showcased during the event.
- The Dead Man’s Chest beverage experience for two will include drinks that capture the true spirit of a pirate’s life on the high seas. Made with Zacapa 23 Solera Rum, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, and Coconut Froth, this cocktail will fully immerse you in the cozy ship’s cabin atmosphere of Cask & Cannon – complete with gold coins!
