Yo Ho, Yo Ho: Cast Members Celebrate the Opening of The Beak and Barrel at the Magic Kingdom
WDW's President and Ambassadors were on hand for the momentous occasion on Friday morning.
This morning, cast members and Imagineers at the Magic Kingdom celebrated the official grand opening of The Beak and Barrel – the park’s magnificent new Pirates of the Caribbean themed bar.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and WDW Ambassadors Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad were on hand to help the cast cut the ribbon at The Beak and Barrel on the morning of Friday, August 29th.
- Meanwhile, Imagineers who worked on the project posed for a group photo within the main room, known as The Mess.
- Cast members took on the role of guests, as they took a seat within the establishment and posed for a photo.
- WDW President Jeff Vahle also shared an Instagram post from the festivities, showing off some of the celebrations while revealing his three favorite things about The Beak and Barrel.
- Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner invites guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.
- For a closer look at the stunning decor – not to mention Rummy – you can check out our complete photo tour of The Beak and Barrel.
- See what’s on the menu at The Beak and Barrel here.
