Studio Behind "Monsters at Work" Animation Tapped to Help Bring Monsters Inc. Land to Life

The studio is well versed in all things Monstropolis and may have even crafted an early version of a coaster vehicle in one episode.

Not only has a studio that has worked on a number of Disney Jr. series been tapped to bring another to life, but it seems they are helping out in some way with a highly-anticipated Disney Parks project.

What’s Happening:

ICON Creative Studio, Canada’s largest independently owned CG animation studio, has been tapped to bring the recently announced new Cars- based Disney Jr. series to life.

based Disney Jr. series to life. Due out in 2027, Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles.

follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. However, a trip to the official website Monsters, Inc. land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

land coming to Under their projects on their website

It’s also fun to note that similar to Billy Crystal at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Tapping ICON Creative Studio to work on the new land is a safe bet. While having Pixar’s teams work on the new land is obviously the first choice (and might still be the primary studio involved as no other specifics on ICON’s contributions are given), ICON Creative Studio is responsible for the animation in the Monsters at Work television series.

television series. That series, which is currently two seasons deep, is a direct sequel to the Pixar film, Monsters, Inc., as they transition from scaring kids to making them laugh. In it, we follow Tylor Tuskmon, a top scare program graduate who arrives from Monsters University just as the company is making the switch to laugh-based energy. All while familiar favorites Mike and Sulley are now in charge of the company, attempting to keep things running smoothly. You can catch up with the series over at our page, here.

as they transition from scaring kids to making them laugh. In it, we follow Tylor Tuskmon, a top scare program graduate who arrives from Monsters University just as the company is making the switch to laugh-based energy. All while familiar favorites Mike and Sulley are now in charge of the company, attempting to keep things running smoothly. You can catch up with the series over at our page, Some fans of the series might also note a season one episode where Tylor and Val have to head into the door vault in special two-seater maintenance vehicles that look suspiciously like roller coaster cars, though we know the new attraction will be an inverted coaster, where passengers legs are dangling like on a ski-lift, but the spirit is the same.

ICON also helps/helped Disney bring other series to life, including Young Jedi Adventures , Disney Jr.'s Ariel, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, Elena of Avalor , Firebuds , Rocketeer, and more, including an upcoming Prep & Landing project.

and more, including an upcoming project. This does appear to be the studio’s first contributions to a theme park or theme park attraction.