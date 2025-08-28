EPCOT Merchandise Location Reopens After Being Shuttered for Over Half a Decade
Guests can once again pick up some fun noisemakers on the World Showcase promenade
For the first time in over half a decade, a retail location in EPCOT’s World Showcase has opened once again, and just in time for this year’s International Food & Wine Festival.
What’s Happening:
- On an earlier livestream today, we were at EPCOT for the launch of this year’s International Food & Wine Festival making our way around World Showcase Lagoon at the park.
- On approach into the Mexico Pavilion, we noticed something that we haven’t seen since the park closed due to the Global COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.
- Along the shores of World Showcase lagoon, we saw that El Ranchito del Norte, a merchandise location adjacent to La Cantina de San Angel has once again reopened after years of being shuttered.
- The location, which notably featured maracas alongside other Mexico souvenirs, apparel & accessories. Some might also find some merchandise featuring The Three Caballeros.
- On our livestream we were able to talk with the cast member who was working in the reopened location, who confirmed that the store has just reopened following its extended closure.
- To celebrate, he even made a special button prompting us to celebrate the reopening of El Ranchito.
- Ironically, (thanks to our language lessons learned from frequently visiting the pavilion and talking to the cultural representatives) we know that El Ranchito del Norte translates to “The Little Ranch of the North," when the merchandise location as actually on the western side of the Mexico pavilion, and one of the southernmost (if not the most southern) structure in the Mexico pavilion.
