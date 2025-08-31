Disney Villains Throw the Most Sinister Party Ever at Hong Kong Disneyland This Halloween
Halloween comes to Hong Kong Disneyland from from September 19th through November 2nd, 2025.
The wickedest party ever is heading to Hong Kong Disneyland next month, as initial details for the resort’s Halloween celebration were revealed this morning at Destination D23.
- Details for Hong Kong Disneyland’s 2025 Halloween season were unveiled during the “Disney Villains: Icons of Evil" panel at Destination D23.
- A new show, “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party," will include elements of a cavalcade, street show, and musical spectacle, showcasing various Disney Villains including Maleficent, the mistress of evil.
- After being uninvited from yet another royal gathering, Maleficent decides to stir up some fun of her own and goads the invited guests to call forth her uninvited counterparts. Spells fly, fire flashes, and music soars as the glittering assemblage of Disney Villains and their underlings arrive for a most sinister street party.
- It all takes place from September 19th through November 2nd, 2025 at Hong Kong Disneyland!
- During Destination D23, we also learned about an interesting new offering coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for Halloween.
- Daring visitors will be able to effectively drink the blood of Jack Skellington with a new blood bag drink coming to Hong Kong Disneyland. An IV-type sipper attaches to the bottom of a bag shaped like Jack Skellington’s head.
- While this is certainly a bit of a left-field choice when it comes to Disney, this sort of thing is quite often featured at haunt events here in the U.S., such as Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights or SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream.
