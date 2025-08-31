We Know the Way: Tahitian Terrace at Hong Kong Disneyland Gets a “Moana” Reimagining
Wayfinders' Table opens on September 12th, 2025.
Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tahitian Terrace is taking on a new theme inspired by Moana, set to transform into Wayfinders’ Table.
What’s Happening:
- New concept art for Wayfinders’ Table, a Moana-based reimagining of Tahitian Terrace, was shared yesterday at Destination D23.
- While the Tiki-inspired structure remains, it has received some new design elements more closely tying things into the realm of Motunui.
- Kakamora statues can be found at the entrance to the restaurant, while concept art shows Moana herself also roaming. Stepping further into the restaurant, you’ll come across statues of Pua and Hei Hei, alongside more Kakamora.
- In fact, with the nearby Moana: A Homecoming Celebration show, this will create something of a Moana mini-land within Adventureland.
- Wayfinders’ Table officially opens September 12th, 2025 at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s This?
- The news of Wayfinders’ Table was revealed during a panel focused on all things Disney food at Destination D23. During the panel, our hosts also shared an interesting new offering coming to Hong Kong Disneyland for Halloween.
- Daring visitors will be able to effectively drink the blood of Jack Skellington with a new blood bag drink coming to Hong Kong Disneyland. An IV-type sipper attaches to the bottom of a bag shaped like Jack Skellington’s head.
- While this is certainly a bit of a left-field choice when it comes to Disney, this sort of thing is quite often featured at haunt events here in the U.S., such as Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights or SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream.
More News from Destination D23:
- Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic Joining the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom
- Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks
- Destination D23 Walt Disney Studios Showcase: First Looks, Surprises, and Fan Moments
- Return to The Grid: Red Hues and Nine Inch Nails Bring “TRON: Ares" to Both TRON Attractions at Disney Parks
- Mark Your Calendars: D23 Sets Dates for the 2026 Return of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com