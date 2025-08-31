Open Up The Gates: World of Frozen Opening Spring 2026 at Disneyland Paris
Coinciding with the announcement, Elsa's Ice Palace has been completely installed alongside the mountains of Arendelle.
We’ve always known that World of Frozen would be opening in 2026 at Disneyland Paris, but we know now that it will officially open in the spring – completing the transformation of the resort’s second gate.
What’s Happening:
- Just revealed during Destination D23 – World of Frozen will officially open at the soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris in Spring 2026.
- Two new images of Elsa’s completed Ice Palace were shared, completing the skyline of this highly-detailed recreation of Arendelle.
- The opening of World of Frozen will also mark the official transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World, where immersive worlds inspired by the most popular Disney stories are brought to life.
- A new video shared by Walt Disney Imagineering sees Imagineer Michel den Dulk take us on a tour of the under-construction land, revealing some new, on-the-ground looks at the village of Arendelle.
- The land will fully immerse guests in the Kingdom of Arendelle, with the North Mountain and Elsa's magnificent Ice Palace looming over the village and its bay.
- Alongside the stunning scenery, the new area will feature the popular Frozen Ever After attraction from EPCOT and Hong Kong Disneyland, unique dining experiences, and charming shops, all inspired by the beloved Disney films.
- Songwriters Kristen-Anderson and Robert Lopez recently visited the construction site.
- We also recently highlighted another construction update.
- To get an idea of what the land will look like when it's complete, check out our tour and coverage of the similar World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.
More News from Destination D23:
- Disneyland Paris Announces Unlucky Nugget Overlay and Phantom Manor's Sweet Serenade for Disney Halloween Festival
- Wicked Architecture: Imagineers Reveal Architectural Inspirations Behind Highly-Anticipated Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom
- We Know the Way: Tahitian Terrace at Hong Kong Disneyland Gets a “Moana" Reimagining
- Walt’s Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow: Walt Disney Audio-Animatronic Joining the Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom
- Disneyland Handcrafted: See the Construction of Disneyland Like Never Before with New Documentary from Leslie Iwerks
