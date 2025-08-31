Open Up The Gates: World of Frozen Opening Spring 2026 at Disneyland Paris

Coinciding with the announcement, Elsa's Ice Palace has been completely installed alongside the mountains of Arendelle.

We’ve always known that World of Frozen would be opening in 2026 at Disneyland Paris, but we know now that it will officially open in the spring – completing the transformation of the resort’s second gate.

What’s Happening:

Just revealed during Destination D23

Two new images of Elsa’s completed Ice Palace were shared, completing the skyline of this highly-detailed recreation of Arendelle.

The opening of World of Frozen will also mark the official transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World, where immersive worlds inspired by the most popular Disney stories are brought to life.

A new video shared by Walt Disney Imagineering sees Imagineer Michel den Dulk take us on a tour of the under-construction land, revealing some new, on-the-ground looks at the village of Arendelle.

