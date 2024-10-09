Disneyland Paris Reaches Milestone for the Construction of World of Frozen

At Disneyland Paris, they have reached an exciting milestone in the construction of World of Frozen.
What’s Happening:
- The North Mountain has now reached its final peak, signifying a significant milestone in the development of World of Frozen for Walt Disney Imagineering Paris.
- This makes it a step closer to bringing this new area at Disney Adventure World in 2026 to life.
What’s to Come:
- Experience the magic of Frozen at Disneyland Paris, where you can enjoy heartwarming performances, a dazzling parade with Elsa, Anna, and their friends from Arendelle, and a meeting with Olaf.
- Among the breathtaking experiences that will be offered in the future, World of Frozen is going to take guests on a journey to the kingdom of Arendelle with its colorful facades and remarkable North Mountain that are gradually coming into view.
- We can also expect to see the popular Frozen attraction from EPCOT and Hong Kong make its way to Europe, when Frozen Ever After arrives in the new World of Frozen at the park.
