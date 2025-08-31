Phantom Manor-Inspired Frights: Disneyland Paris Announces Unlucky Nugget Overlay and Manor's Sweet Serenade for Disney Halloween Festival

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to celebrate Halloween with a special spooky Phantom Manor restaurant overlay and a scarily sweet limited-time treat.

Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor is often regarded as the best version of Haunted Mansion

As the resort prepares for their Halloween time event Disney Halloween Festival, the Paris-exclusive attraction is the inspiration for two special offerings during seasonal celebration.

Officially beginning on October 1st and running through November 2nd, Disney Halloween Festival will feature a special overlay to Frontierland’s The Lucky Nugget Saloon.

As rumors suggest, a grand celebration by the Ravenswoods family honoring the upcoming nuptials of their daughter Melanie was set to be held at the dining location.

Phantom Manor fans already know how that turned out…

Now, having fallen into disrepair, The Unlucky Nugget Saloon is set to welcome guests into a ghastly and spooktacular dining experience, filled with special Halloween menu items for those brave enough to step inside.

Also available exclusively during the Disney Halloween Festival from October 1st through November 2nd, the spooks of Phantom Manor have become the inspiration for scarily sweet vanilla-filled eclairs.

Named Manor’s Sweet Serenade, the familiar face adorned desserts will be available only at Last Chance Cafe.

Officially ending on September 7th, Disney Music Festival is in its final leg of the tour, bringing special performances throughout the resort.

Inviting guests to step in time to the magical melodies of Disney with exciting entertainment offerings around every corner, you’ll be immersed in the unforgettable songs from Disney’s incomparable arsenal of films.

But don’t wait, you only have a little over a week to experience Disney Music Festival before it hits the road.

