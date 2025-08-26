New Limited-Edition Key Celebrates Toy Story Playland’s 15th Anniversary at Disneyland Paris
You’ve got a souvenir in me! A collectible key honoring 15 years of Toy Story Playland coming soon Disneyland Paris
Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris just hit its 15-year milestone. To celebrate, they are releasing a brand-new souvenir key that’s sure to be a rootin’, tootin’ keepsake for fans.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released details on their latest jumbo key, inspired by Toy Story Playland.
- The key pays tribute to the area’s three attractions and features moving elements that evoke the world of toys.
- The key retails for €32 and is a limited edition of 2010 units, paying tribute to the year Toy Story Playland opened.
- If you’re interested in getting your hands on this key, book your digital ticket on the Lineberty website https://web.lineberty.net/ on August 28 at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance" tickets will be available on August 29 from 12 PM CET.
- The sale will take place on Friday, August 30, at the Walt Disney Studios Store – Place des Frères Lumière, starting at 9:30 AM, with a limit of 2 keys per digital ticket.
- Please note that an original Lineberty ticket is required. Screenshots, screen sharing, and videos are not accepted.
About Toy Story Playland:
- Toy Story Playland opened on August 17, 2010 within Toon Studio (now Worlds of Pixar)
- The land marks the first Toy Story-themed land in any Disney park.
- Designed to shrink guests to toy-size, the land uses oversized elements like a giant Buzz Lightyear at the entrance, huge domino walls, Lincoln Logs benches, and bamboo framed as towering blades of grass.
- The land features three rides:
- Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop - a parachute-jump-style ride simulating a drop from 27 m.
- Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin - a mild, caterpillar-style spin aboard Slinky Dog.
- RC Racer - a thrilling half-pipe (Hot Wheels–inspired) coaster that rockets riders forward and backward.
More Disneyland Paris News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com