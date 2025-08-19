A Spoonful of Disney Magic: Collectible Spoons Inspired by Iconic Restaurants Arrive at Disneyland Paris
Fans can take home a taste of their favorite restaurants with this exclusive collection.
Collector souvenir spoons inspired by your favorite table service eateries are now available at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- A new collection of souvenir spoons inspired by Disneyland Paris restaurants have been released at the resort.
- Each restaurant will feature its own commemorative spoon, inspired by Bistrot Chez Rémy, Silver Spur Steakhouse, Captain Jack’s – Restaurant des Pirates, the Redwood Bar at Disney Sequoia Lodge, and the Yacht Club at Disney Newport Bay Club.
- Guests can purchase the spoons for 34 euros each, exclusively to guests who dine at the restaurant they represent, while supplies last.
- Purchases are limited to one spoon per person.
More Disneyland Paris News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com