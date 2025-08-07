Show Yourself: Elsa's Ice Palace Begins to Loom Over Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris
A new photo reveals a major milestone for the highly anticipated World of Frozen land, set to open in 2026.
The kingdom of Arendelle is officially taking shape at Disneyland Paris, as a new photo reveals a massive step forward in the construction of the upcoming World of Frozen land!
What’s Happening:
- A newly released image from Disneyland Paris shows the iconic, jagged peak of Elsa’s Ice Palace being carefully craned into its final position against the blue sky.
- This marks a significant construction milestone for the land, which will be the centerpiece of the ongoing expansion at Disney Adventure World.
- World of Frozen is officially scheduled to welcome guests in 2026.
- The land will fully immerse guests in the Kingdom of Arendelle, with the North Mountain and Elsa's magnificent Ice Palace looming over the village and its bay.
- Alongside the stunning scenery, the new area will feature a major new attraction, unique dining experiences, and charming shops, all inspired by the beloved Disney films.
- Songwriters Kristen-Anderson and Robert Lopez recently visited the construction site.
- We also recently highlighted another construction update.
A Kingdom's Journey to the Parks:
- While the arrival of World of Frozen in Paris is a momentous occasion, it's the latest chapter in the franchise's growing presence in Disney Parks worldwide. The journey to bring Arendelle to life for guests began years ago and has spanned the globe.
- The first major Frozen-themed attraction was Frozen Ever After, which opened in the Norway Pavilion at EPCOT in Walt Disney World in 2016. The boat ride, which replaced the classic Maelstrom attraction, uses the original ride path to take guests through a "Summer Snow Day" celebration with Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff.
- The first fully-realized World of Frozen land opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in November 2023. This was the first time guests could step into a completely immersive Arendelle, featuring the village, the North Mountain, and two attractions: Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs and a version of Frozen Ever After.
- In June 2024, Tokyo DisneySea opened its own version of the land, called Frozen Kingdom, as part of its massive Fantasy Springs expansion. This port-of-call is unique in that its attraction, Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey, tells the complete story of the first film with incredible new Audio-Animatronics figures and effects.
- The upcoming land at Disneyland Paris will build upon the success of its predecessors, finally giving European fans their very own corner of Arendelle to explore and call home.
