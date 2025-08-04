Disneyland Paris Welcomes All 13 Princesses During World Princess Week Later This Month

The park will also celebrate the arrival of Raya, from "Raya and the Last Dragon" for the first time ever.

What’s Happening:

World Princess Week is coming back to Disneyland Paris starting August 23rd to August 31st, and for the first time ever, all 13 Disney Princess Characters will be reunited, with Raya making her Disneyland Paris debut, too.

13 Disney Princess Characters – including Raya – for the first time ever at Disneyland Paris, will be on scene allowing guests the chance to meet these characters, with greater ease than any other time of year.

There’s so much to see and do, from treating little heirs to a fairy tale transformation with My Royal Dream in Disneyland Hotel to picking up some Disney Princess souvenirs from the many boutiques across the Resort – such as La Chaumière des Sept Nains in Fantasyland.

With Disney PhotoPass guests can have these royal moments captured by a professional photographer, and even get an extra special souvenir to take home with an exclusive World Princess Week Magic Shot!

Special drinks will also be offered during the event, allowing guests to raise a glass to the friendship and loyalty of the Disney Princess’s sidekicks with a new cocktail and mocktail inspired by Ariel’s best friend, Flounder, and Merida’s three little brothers, Hamish, Harris and Hubert, served at Fleur de Lys Bar in the Disneyland Hotel.

World Princess Week:

Typically taking place during the last week of August, World Princess Week now takes place annually, this year from August 25th - 31st.

We’re still learning specifics about what the World Princess Week festivities will entail this year, with a number of merchandise reveals already, including “ Create Your World" Mattel.

You can catch up with the announcements this year at our page here