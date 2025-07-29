Two New Treasure Hunts Arrive at Disneyland Paris This Summer in Its Frontierland and Adventure Isle Areas

Disneyland Paris guests have the opportunity to experience two new treasure hunts this summer in Parc Disneyland, one of which is already open. You can find more details below.

A few months ago, Disneyland Paris introduced a new hunt for golden nuggets

This experience was designed by the Disneyland Paris Merchandise and On-site Communications teams along with Walt Disney Imagineering Paris. It involves the fictional sheriff of Thunder Mesa, Will Ketchum, and requires guests to pick up a leaflet from Frontierland Cast Members. After finding at least ten gold nuggets around the land, they can return to the Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building for a reward.

A second treasure hunt is coming to Adventure Isle within Parc Disneyland’s Adventureland later this summer. This activity will invite guests to seek out eight total lost pirate possessions (including a wooden leg, a fearless pirate’s hat, and a bunch of keys) in a series of mysterious caves, inspired by the story of the nearby Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

This pirate treasure hunt is described by Disneyland Paris as being “permanent," which implies that the Frontierland activity may not be. So you may want to get over to Parc Disneyland soon to check both of them out.

