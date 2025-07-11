Disneyland Paris to Celebrate Bastille Day with Dazzling Fireworks and Drone Display

Will they break their drone record from last year?
Disneyland Paris is once again ramping up to celebrate Bastille Day with a dazzling fireworks and drone display.

What’s Happening:

  • On July 14th, France celebrates its national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris will be joining in on the festivities.
  • Get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display in Disneyland Park and celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, such as Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast. What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!"​
  • Last year’s Bastille Day celebration gave Disneyland Paris an impressive achievement, the Guinness World Record for “largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones".
  • 1,571 drones flew into the air last year to form the shape of Mickey in the colors of the holiday, deeming it world record worthy.
  • Will Disneyland Paris try to one-up themselves and beat the record again this year? I guess we’ll find out on Bastille Day!

