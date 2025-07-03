Get Your Head in the Game with Disneyland Paris' Exclusive "High School Musical" Pandora Bracelet
Showcase your East High pride on your wrist with this exclusive bracelet!
What time is it? Why, it’s time to buy a new Pandora bracelet inspired by High School Musical at Disneyland Paris, of course!
What’s Happening:
- Calling all High School Musical fans – a stunning new exclusive Pandora bracelet has just launched at Disneyland Paris!
- With a limited edition of 2,006 pieces (a nod to the year the movie was released), this new High School Musical bracelet features a charm with the East High logo on one side and the film’s logo on the other.
- Retailing for €69, this Pandora bracelet is available exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
- You’ll find it on sale at the following locations throughout the resort:
- Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop – Main Street, U.S.A.
- Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains – Main Street, U.S.A.
- Mickey's of Hollywood Boutique – Walt Disney Studios Park
- Disney Glamour – Disney Village
Disney Channel Nostalgia Across the Globe:
- Disney recently celebrated the nostalgia of Disney Channel from the 1990s and 2000s with a special Disney+ Throwback Experience in Los Angeles. Surprisingly, nothing from High School Musical could be found there, but plenty of other iconic shows and films were, such as Freaky Friday, Hannah Montana, The Cheetah Girls and Boy Meets World.
- Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay in the High School Musical trilogy, is back in the world of Disney, returning to voice Candace in Phineas and Ferb. She spoke about her return on Good Morning America and performed some of the show’s iconic songs at the show’s premiere in Hollywood.
