A Galactic Makeover: Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast to Receive Some High-Tech Upgrades at Disneyland Paris
While not as extensive as what's about to happen at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris is still getting some big updates to their Buzz Lightyear attraction.
Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast at Disneyland Paris is now closed to receive some major upgrades to the interactive Discoveryland attraction
What’s Happening:
- As soon as you approach the attraction’s highly stylized façade, you’ll notice changes, as the radars, energy-collecting towers, and futuristic pillars will all be repainted, with new lighting installed.
- New technology will be added to the XP-41 Space Cruisers – with all current Astro Blasters, which allow guests to shoot targets, will be completely dismantled and replaced.
- Additionally, many of the ride vehicles will be repainted and equipped with new dashboards featuring improved displays.
- Lighting within the attraction will be completely overhauled with the replacement of all spotlights and the refurbishment of special lighting effects.
- Some of the targets – used by guests to score points in the battle against Zurg and his army of toy robots – will also be replaced with new ones, offering improved precision and performance.
- Many other technical and visual improvements will be made during this refurbishment, which is set to be complete by the end of 2025.
Big Changes to Buzz Lightyear at Walt Disney World:
- In August, the original iteration of this attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will be closing for an even more extensive refurbishment.
- The impending updates are many, including the addition of a new character to the start of the ride in the form of Buddy, who makes sure departing Space Rangers are fully prepared for their mission
- The ride vehicles are being updated and painted in new colors inspired by Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. There will also be new video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- The attraction’s ride vehicles will be updated with a new design inspired by the colors of Buzz Lightyear and Star Command. Each enhanced vehicle will also now come equipped with video monitors that provide real-time scoring updates and other exciting features.
- Perhaps most exciting is the addition of handheld blasters – like in all the other Buzz Lightyear shooting attractions – which will allow for better aim.
- Lastly, the static Z targets found in the attraction today will be upgraded with new technology that will allow them to react and light up when hit.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- New Pins to Debut Throughout July at Disneyland Paris, Including Disney Music Festival Characters
- Disneyland Paris Launches New Marvel Gear Inspired by Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
- A Fresh Brew Awaits: Starbucks Gets a Makeover at Disney Hotel Cheyenne
- This is Not a Dream - Disney Junior Dream Factory Set to Return to Walt Disney Studios Park
- Bring the Art of Marvel Home with The Complete Art Collection from Disney Hotel New York
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com