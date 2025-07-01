New Pins to Debut Throughout July at Disneyland Paris, Including Disney Music Festival Characters

Pin trading remains as popular as ever throughout the Disney Parks.

Disneyland Paris has shared a number of new pins that are going to be released throughout the month of July, and fans of the Disney Music Festival event should be on the lookout for some favorites.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has set their pin release calendar for July, and there are a number of pins that fans will want to get their hands on set to be released throughout the month.

However, there are ten pins that are sure to catch the eyes of fans of the Disney Music Festival

Those pins are anchored by one that features the logo for the festival, with the others featuring characters surrounded by sheet music.

Mickey and his friends appear in the outfits for the festival, and even Chip and Dale appear in their festival regalia, channeling musicians Daft Punk.

There are other pins featuring Moana, Timon & Pumbaa, and of course, Stitch.

The Disney Music Festival Pins arrive on July 5th.

It should be noted that these are exclusives and will be found at the Pueblo Trading Post in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris.

Other fun in the month comes later for Bastille Day on July 14th, with more exclusives (also at the Pueblo Trading Post) one of which features Quasimodo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the top of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, and another featuring Ursula & Ariel.

Take a look at each of the pins below in the full calendar, which also includes some fun characters dressed as fruits, including the ever-popular Stitch and Winnie the Pooh.