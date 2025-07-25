English Story-Inspired Garden Statues Installed Along Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World

A classical element of placemaking has been installed as part of the transformation of Disneyland Paris’ second gate.

As we get closer and closer to the completion of Walt Disney Studios’ transformation into Disney Adventure World, more and more details are being installed at the Disneyland Paris park – including some delightful bronze statues.

What’s Happening:

The soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World is undergoing a massive transformation at Disneyland Paris, which will nearly double the size of the park.

To access the new Adventure Bay and World of Frozen sections of the park, guests will pass through Adventure Way, where they’ll find a series of bronze statues inspired by those found in English parks.

Located within the scenic Gazebo Garden, which is one of a few themed gardens in Adventure Way, these statues are beginning to be installed at the park, as showcased in these photos.

The characters represented are from British stories, such as Peter Pan perched on a pilaster, Winnie the Pooh sitting on a bench, and Pongo and his Dalmatian puppies around another bench.

You’ll be able to see these statues for yourself when the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World is complete in 2026.

Adventure Awaits in Adventure Bay:

More Disneyland Paris News: