English Story-Inspired Garden Statues Installed Along Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World
A classical element of placemaking has been installed as part of the transformation of Disneyland Paris’ second gate.
As we get closer and closer to the completion of Walt Disney Studios’ transformation into Disney Adventure World, more and more details are being installed at the Disneyland Paris park – including some delightful bronze statues.
What’s Happening:
- The soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World is undergoing a massive transformation at Disneyland Paris, which will nearly double the size of the park.
- To access the new Adventure Bay and World of Frozen sections of the park, guests will pass through Adventure Way, where they’ll find a series of bronze statues inspired by those found in English parks.
- Located within the scenic Gazebo Garden, which is one of a few themed gardens in Adventure Way, these statues are beginning to be installed at the park, as showcased in these photos.
- The characters represented are from British stories, such as Peter Pan perched on a pilaster, Winnie the Pooh sitting on a bench, and Pongo and his Dalmatian puppies around another bench.
- You’ll be able to see these statues for yourself when the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park into Disney Adventure World is complete in 2026.
Adventure Awaits in Adventure Bay:
- The new Adventure Bay expansion will bring a number of new attractions and offerings to Disneyland Paris’ second gate, beginning with the opening of World of Frozen in 2026.
- The giant Adventure Bay itself will be host to a new nighttime spectacular.
- To the left of World of Frozen, construction will soon begin on a new log flume attraction themed to The Lion King.
- Along Adventure Way, guests will be able to ride two highly-detailed flat rides – Raiponce Tangled Spin and later, an Up-themed wave swinger.
- Check out our latest look at construction on Adventure Bay here.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- It’s Clobberin' Time! The Thing Gets Ready to Make His Disneyland Paris Debut in Avengers Campus
- The Swinging Pirate is Back: Disneyland Paris' Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens After Month-Long Refurb
- A Galactic Makeover: Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast to Receive Some High-Tech Upgrades at Disneyland Paris
- A Fresh Brew Awaits: Starbucks Gets a Makeover at Disney Hotel Cheyenne
- Disneyland Paris Launches New Marvel Gear Inspired by Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com