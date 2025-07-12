The Swinging Pirate is Back: Disneyland Paris' Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens After Month-Long Refurb

After a nearly month-long refurbishment, Disneyland Paris has reopened their version of Pirates of the Caribbean marking the return of the swinging pirate.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has shared a new video on Instagram

Highlighting the refreshes made throughout the attraction, the video shares a behind the scenes look at the multitude of teams’ hard work bringing the swashbuckling boat ride back to life.

One of the coolest effects from the attraction, the swinging pirate, has also returned.

Unique to this version of the attraction, the swinging pirate flies over the ride vehicles, creating a really incredible wow moment before plunging into the iconic battle scene.

Additionally, the video showcases the restoration of several animatronics, including the adorable piglets who can be seen rolling in mud with one of the attraction’s many whacky pirates.

Check out the full post below:

