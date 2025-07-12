The Swinging Pirate is Back: Disneyland Paris' Pirates of the Caribbean Reopens After Month-Long Refurb
Yo ho, Yo ho! La vie d'un pirate pour moi.
After a nearly month-long refurbishment, Disneyland Paris has reopened their version of Pirates of the Caribbean marking the return of the swinging pirate.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has shared a new video on Instagram celebrating the reopening of Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Highlighting the refreshes made throughout the attraction, the video shares a behind the scenes look at the multitude of teams’ hard work bringing the swashbuckling boat ride back to life.
- One of the coolest effects from the attraction, the swinging pirate, has also returned.
- Unique to this version of the attraction, the swinging pirate flies over the ride vehicles, creating a really incredible wow moment before plunging into the iconic battle scene.
- Additionally, the video showcases the restoration of several animatronics, including the adorable piglets who can be seen rolling in mud with one of the attraction’s many whacky pirates.
- Check out the full post below:
