It’s Clobberin' Time! The Thing Gets Ready to Make His Disneyland Paris Debut in Avengers Campus

Visitors to Disneyland Paris can also partake in some Fantastic Four themed libations at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

After learning that the Fantastic Four would be making their Disney Parks debut at the Disneyland Resort in California and Hong Kong Disneyland, we also know that The Thing will be clobberin’ his way over to Disneyland Paris.

He's big, he's a rock-solid friend and he's at Disneyland Paris for the first time ever. Head to the Gateway Portal in Avengers Campus

Unlike at the Disneyland Resort

Of course, there will be plenty of merchandise inspired by the Fantastic Four available to purchase.

You’ll also be able to snack like a super hero with some delicious libations at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Elastic Elixir: Inspired by the scientific genius of Mister Fantastic, this cocktail stretches the boundaries of mixology with Gordon’s London dry gin, violet liqueur, Paragon Timur berry flavor cordial, coconut water, blue curacao flavor syrup, lime drink, mediterranean tonic, and blueberry flavor pearls.

Invisible Strength: Inspired by the fearless Invisible Woman, this cocktail combines elegance and power in a mysteriously clear blend with Skyy vodka infusions raspberry flavor, Malibu, lychee liqueur, coconut water and rose flavor, mascarpone with blue curaçao flavor syrup, and lychee preparation.

Clobberin’ Time: Inspired by The Thing, this cocktail captures the complexity of this nearly indestructible character: tough on the outside, soft at the core, with Amaretto Disarrono and coffee, Fair liqueurs, pear nectar, lemon juice, and mango-passion concentrate.

Flame On: Inspired by The Human Torch, this mocktail lights up the palate with mango nectar, lime drink, Paragon Timur Berry flavor cordial, cinnamon roll flavor, blood orange syrup, and Sprite.

The Tasty 4 Tenders: Breaded Chicken strips with Doritos chips, lemon and onion sour cream.

Fantastic Mega Cookie: Giant warm cookie with white chocolate and dark chocolate ganache filling, and meringuettes.

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet. They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

