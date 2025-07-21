Fortnite Details High-Stakes Squads Tournament for Early Unlock of Fantastic Four Skins

Unlock the full Marvel team before they hit the Item Shop.

Get ready to assemble Marvel's first family in the world of Fortnite! Epic Games has announced the Fantastic Four Cup, a special in-game tournament giving players the chance to unlock the complete set of Fantastic Four outfits and cosmetics before their official release.

What's Happening:

The Fantastic Four Cup , a Battle Royale Squads tournament, will take place on July 23, 2025. Players can compete to be among the top point-earning squads in their region to win the grand prize.

The Fantastic Four Bundle, including all four character outfits and additional cosmetics, will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop starting July 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET.

The event is part of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 and is a cross-platform tournament, allowing players on all supported devices to team up and compete.

In addition to the main prize, all participants can earn the It’s Clobberin’ Time Spray by surviving for 60 minutes and the Flame On Emoticon by surviving for 120 minutes during the tournament.

This event ties to Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps , releasing in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

The in-game skins are designed with a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic aesthetic to match the movie's unique setting.

This collaboration marks the first full appearance of the Fantastic Four in Fortnite, a long-awaited event for Marvel fans within the game's community.

Meet the Team:

Each member of the Fantastic Four comes with their own unique in-game items and styles, reflecting their comic book and cinematic counterparts. Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic: The brilliant leader of the team. The outfit includes the built-in Fantastic Fists Pickaxe, which can be used universally, and the Fantastic Calculations Emote. Susan Storm / Invisible Woman : The powerful matriarch of the group. Her outfit comes with the built-in Psionic Orbs Pickaxe, also usable with any other outfit. An additional Force Field Shatter Emote enhances her character's theme. Johnny Storm / The Human Torch: The hot-headed pilot. The outfit features the built-in "Flame On!" Emote that transforms him into his fiery Human Torch alternate style. It also includes the universal Torch's Flame Pickaxe and a character-specific Johnny’s Fantastic Logo Back Bling. Ben Grimm / The Thing: The super-strong muscle with a heart of gold. His outfit includes an alternate style to switch to his powerful rocky form, The Thing. The bundle also comes with the Fantastic Free Weight Back Bling.

The complete Fantastic Four Bundle awarded to top squads also contains the Fantastic Four Space Craft Glider and the universal Four Girder Pickaxe.



Tournament Details and Scoring:

The Fantastic Four Cup is a high-stakes event where squads must work together to earn points through placement and eliminations.

Format: Squads can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour window.

Scoring System: Victory Royale: 62 points 2nd: 52 points 3rd: 45 points 4th: 30 points 5th: 35 points 6th - 20th place grant descending points. Each Elimination: 1 point



Participation Requirements and Prize Distribution:

To compete, players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at Account Level 50 or higher. Cabined Accounts are not eligible.

The number of squads that will win the Fantastic Four Bundle varies by region:

Europe: Top 1,650 squads

NA-Central: Top 1,100 squads

Oceania, Asia, Middle East, Brazil, NA-West: Top 250 squads per region

