Fortnite and ESPN to Host Special Live Gaming Event with NBA and Gaming Stars Tomorrow

Join Fortnite's ESPN Basketball Island map to play alongside the NBA'S Jared McCain and Cole Anthony.

While ESPN Basketball Island went live back in March, ESPN, alongside a lineup of NBA players and gaming superstars, are inviting fans back to the Fortnite map with a special live event.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is teaming up with Fortnite to bring a special in-game basketball celebration tomorrow, May 30th.

Inviting players back to ESPN Basketball Island, fans can join in the action alongside the NBA’s Jared McCain and Cole Anthony as well as gaming stars Nate Hill and FaZe Rug.

From 7PM to 8PM ET, fans can visit the live event and join in on the maps multiple activities, including Dunk to Win, Swing Shot and more.

To visit the island, players can use the Island Code 5265-7665-9581 to visit ESPN Basketball Island.

ESPN Basketball Island launched back in March, which features a plethora of NBA theme experiences, including an obstacle course, challenges, and special game modes.

You can read our review of ESPN Basketball Island here

This isn’t the first collaboration between ESPN and Fortnite.

Last year, Fortnite debuted ESPN Football Island

For Disney fans who haven’t yet jumped into Fortnite, the game’s Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle season is currently live.

From now until June 7th, jump in on some out-of-this-world action during the special mini season.

You can read more about Galactic Battle here

