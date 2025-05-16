"Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link" Cancelled After Development Struggles, New "Kingdom Hearts IV" Screenshots Revealed

The popular video game series combines the worlds of Disney and Square Enix to highlight to power of friendship.

After years of development, beta testing, and a delayed launch, Square Enix has announced that their Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link mobile game has been cancelled.

May Your Heart Be Your Guiding Key:

Announced back in April 2022 during Square Enix’s 20th anniversary celebration for the Kingdom Hearts series, the mobile game was intended to serve as a bridge between Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts IV .

The game was delayed from an unannounced date during 2024 to November 2024 before being delayed a second time without a clear release timeframe.

“We have made the decision to cancel the development of Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.

We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service.

Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone who gave us their support and assistance with the multiple closed beta tests. We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement.

The Kingdom Hearts series will continue. We are hard at work on Kingdom Hearts IV, and hope you’ll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates."

While Kingdom Hearts fans were incredibly disappointed by the game’s cancellation, Square Enix didn’t wait long to treat fans to some new images of Kingdom Hearts IV.

In the post, they reiterated that Kingdom Hearts IV is on its way, with developers working incredibly hard to meet fans’ expectations.

As of now, the only real hints players have for what Disney worlds will arrive in the game series’ fourth mainline entry can be found in the game’s first teaser trailer. So far, it looks like we may see Star Wars Kingdom Hearts universe for the first time.

With Sora now separated from Donald, Goofy, Riku, King Mickey, Kiari, and the rest of his friends, it will be exciting to watch this game come together.

