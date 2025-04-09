“Disney Illusion Island” Coming Soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC
The game was previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive.
Previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Disney Illusion Island will soon be available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC users.
What’s Happening:
- In Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends, players set off on a thrilling quest to save the mysterious island of Monoth. Adventurers can choose from Mickey, Minnie, Donald or Goofy as they run, jump, swim, and swing through stunning hand-drawn biomes. Along the way, players will team up with unexpected allies, face off against quirky enemies, and uncover hidden secrets—whether playing solo or teaming up with up to three friends.
- The game was previously an exclusive to Nintendo Switch, but will now be available digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Microsoft Store, GOG on May 30th.
- Physical editions with an Exclusive Poster for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will also launch in North America on May 30th.
- Players can pre-order the physical edition now from Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other major retailers for SRP $29.99.
- Adventurers who make the trek to Disney Illusion Island will experience:
- Timeless Characters: Play as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck or Goofy to unlock special abilities for puzzles and boss battles, and enjoy each character’s bright and unique personality.
- Solo and Team-up Adventures: Embark on a solo mission to save Monoth, or band together with up to three friends for some classic couch co-op to utilize unique multiplayer skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.
- Three Stunning Biomes: Travel to and explore the three biomes of Monoth – the botanical overgrowth of Pavonia, the logic-defying structures of Gizmopolis and the galactic oceans of Astrono – as you recover three stolen Tomes that protect the island.
- Tucked Away Secrets: Uncover special items including Mickey Memorabilia, the collectible cards, known as Tokuns, and glimmering Glimts, by exploring every nook and cranny to find hidden areas throughout the island.
- New Free Content: Go on the hunt with the help of Scrooge and the brand-new ability – Dig! C.A.S.H. in for permanent upgrades to help you explore in Cave Adventuring Scavenger Hunt.
More Disney Video Game News:
- “Marvel Contest of Champions" Announces Super Lineup of New Champions and Events for the Month of April
- New Aladdin and Genie Costumes Added to “Fall Guys"
- Emma Frost Joins the Battle – “Marvel Rivals" Season 2: Hellfire Gala to Arrive on April 11th
- Trust Only in the Force Special Event Returns to “Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes"
- "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date