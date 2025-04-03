Emma Frost Joins the Battle -- Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala to Arrive on April 11th
Check out what we know about the upcoming game update.
Marvel Rivals first season Eternal Night is coming to an end in just a few days. With Season 2 just around the corner, the popular video game has released new information about their upcoming events.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Rivals is teasing their upcoming second season on X with a brand new teaser video.
- Announcing the name of the highly anticipated second season as Season 2: Hellfire Gala, this season takes a far more elegant aesthetic to the current Eternal Night season.
- Launching on April 11th, Hellfire Gala introduces players to Emma Frost as she invites you to her Hellfire Gala on Krakoa.
- The unforgettable event will introduce players to a new battlepass, which looks to contain some pretty flamboyant new looks for Black Panther, Rocket, Star Lord, and Moon Knight.
- We can expect to see the addition of new maps inspired by this Krakoan kick back, and hopefully a new gamemode similar to the launch of Doom Match with Season 1.
- Just like with Season 1, Season 2 will have a mid-season update. Season 2.5 will introduce Ultron as a playable character in the game.
- You can watch the full trailer below:
- This season also brings exciting new updates to the game, including new color variations on popular costumes and the ability to gift costumes to friends.
- The game is also updating their online performance, which will make replays from Season 0 unavailable. Players should download their Season 0 replays prior to April 11th.
- You can learn more about all of the amazing updates coming to the game in a new Dev Division episode below:
- Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play player vs player game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.
