Emma Frost Joins the Battle -- Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala to Arrive on April 11th

Marvel Rivals first season Eternal Night is coming to an end in just a few days. With Season 2 just around the corner, the popular video game has released new information about their upcoming events.

Marvel Rivals is teasing their upcoming second season on X with a brand new teaser video.

Announcing the name of the highly anticipated second season as Season 2: Hellfire Gala, this season takes a far more elegant aesthetic to the current Eternal Night season.

Launching on April 11th, Hellfire Gala introduces players to Emma Frost as she invites you to her Hellfire Gala on Krakoa.

The unforgettable event will introduce players to a new battlepass, which looks to contain some pretty flamboyant new looks for Black Panther, Rocket, Star Lord, and Moon Knight

We can expect to see the addition of new maps inspired by this Krakoan kick back, and hopefully a new gamemode similar to the launch of Doom Match with Season 1.

Just like with Season 1, Season 2 will have a mid-season update. Season 2.5 will introduce Ultron as a playable character in the game.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Emma Frost herself invites you to the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa! Dress your best, step through the gates, and join @MarvelRivals for an unforgettable evening of elegance, intrigue, and power.



✨ The Hellfire Gala begins April 11th UTC- don’t be fashionably late! ✨#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/e1GGQmKrJ8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 3, 2025

This season also brings exciting new updates to the game, including new color variations on popular costumes and the ability to gift costumes to friends.

The game is also updating their online performance, which will make replays from Season 0 unavailable. Players should download their Season 0 replays prior to April 11th.

You can learn more about all of the amazing updates coming to the game in a new Dev Division episode below:

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play player vs player game available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.

