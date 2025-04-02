Goofy is Set to Take On the Role of Spider-Man in a New One-Shot Marvel Comic this July

Goofy, the loveable and uncoordinated Disney fan favorite, will take on a new role as Spider-Man in a new Marvel Comics one-shot comic.

Marvel Comics has announced a new entry into their Disney What If…? one-shot series that will see Goofy step into the role of Spider-Man.

one-shot series that will see Goofy step into the role of Spider-Man. Arriving this July, Marvel & Disney: What If…? Goofy Became Spider-Man #1 is created by writer Riccardo Secchi and Steve Behling as well as artist Francesco D’Ippolito.

is created by writer Riccardo Secchi and Steve Behling as well as artist Francesco D’Ippolito. The humorous spin on Spider-Man’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 , Goofy will have to learn how to handle his new powers and the responsibilities that arrive with them after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

, Goofy will have to learn how to handle his new powers and the responsibilities that arrive with them after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Goofy Parker must use his spidey skills for good to save his Uncle Ben and take down the Beagle Boys.

The new one-shot comic is set to arrive on July 30th, and is available for preorder now at comic shops everywhere.

There are also several variant covers available for the issue.

Variant Cover by Ron Lim

Variant Cover by Phil Noto

Variant Cover by Andrea Feccero

Variant Cover by Skottie Young

