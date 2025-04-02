Marvel's Deadliest Father/Daughter Duos Arrive in New Comic Series "Deadpools & Wolverines" in July
And its not even take your kid to work day!
This July, Marvel’s deadliest father/daughter duos are teaming up for an action packed adventure in a new comic series by Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio, Deadpools & Wolverines.
What’s Happening:
- Wolverine and Deadpool are teaming up again this July in a new comic series—and this time, they’re bringing their daughters along for the ride.
- Fans should get ready for a double dose of the iconic duo in Wolverines & Deadpools, a three-issue limited series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio.
- During their acclaimed run on Deadpool, Ziglar and Antônio reintroduced Wade’s daughter Ellie, who stepped up as the all-new Deadpool following Wade’s death…before he got better.
- In this evolution of the series, a new threat brings the whole family together as both Deadpools join forces with both Wolverines - Logan and Laura - for some quality time slashing and shooting their way through the Marvel Universe.
- What’s better than “the best there is" partnered up with the “Merc with the Mouth? How about adding daughters Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney to the mission as they go up against a classic X-Villain?
- Check out the main cover by Rogê Antônio along with a variant cover by Taurin Clarke and preorder Wolverine & Deadpools #1 at your local comic shop today, before it arrives on shelves on July 2nd.
What They’re Saying:
- Cody Ziglar: “The past 15 issues I’ve spent writing Wade and Ellie have been a dream come true. Getting to finish out their journey with two of the coolest mutants is just a cherry on top—I can’t explain just how much I look forward to exploring the father-daughter dynamics with these four!"
