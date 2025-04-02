Title Revealed for Fourth “Spider-Man” Film Starring Tom Holland, Set for Release in 2026
This will mark the first time an actor has led four solo films as Spider-Man.
The title for the fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- During CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Sony Pictures revealed the title for the next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- The title moves away from the previous naming convention that worked “home" into the titles, such as Homecoming, Far from Home and No Way Home.
- Director Destin Daniel Cretton was on hand to discuss the film at CinemaCon, confirming that filming begins this summer. Tom Holland sent a video greeting, revealing that the story picks up from No Way Home, with Peter Parker’s identity now exposed.
- The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
- There’s no word on what the story might be at this point, with the last installment, No Way Home, ending with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man – including Zendaya’s MJ.
- Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31st, 2026.
