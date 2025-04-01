CinemaCon 2025: Lionsgate Doubles Down on Fan Favorites with John Wick, Hunger Games, and More

Lionsgate took the CinemaCon stage to unveil a dynamic and varied slate of theatrical releases, reaffirming its commitment to big-screen storytelling. Hosted by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, the presentation offered first looks at major upcoming titles, high-profile franchise announcements, and star power to match. Here's a breakdown of the studio's presentation, organized by theatrical release date.

Hurry Up Tomorrow – May 16, 2025

Director Trey Edward Shults and star/producer Ariana Greenblatt introduced this soulful and visceral film, which co-stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. A new trailer debuted, followed by a live two-song performance from The Weeknd, who sang the film's title track and "Blinding Lights."

Ballerina – June 6, 2025

Set in the John Wick universe, this spinoff stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. Director Len Wiseman and Ana de Armas presented an extended action sequence set in a cafe, with Armas emphasizing that learning ballet was more challenging than the film's combat sequences.

The Long Walk – September 12, 2025

Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of Stephen King’s first-written novel stars David Jonsson and Mark Hamill, who appeared on stage to discuss the grueling shoot and character dynamics. The first trailer teased a brutal survival thriller. Hamill plays the antagonist, and stayed in character throughout filming.

Good Fortune – October 17, 2025

In this high-concept comedy, Keanu Reeves plays an angel who swaps the lives of an unhappy tech billionaire's assistant (Aziz Ansari) with the billionaire himself (Seth Rogen). The first trailer premiered during the presentation.

Now You See Me Now You Don’t – November 14, 2025

Director Ruben Fleischer introduced the third installment in the magician-heist series, featuring returning cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco. The film adds Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Justice Smith as new protégés. First footage showed Eisenberg training the new generation for a diamond heist.

The Housemaid – December 25, 2025

Paul Feig took the stage with stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar. Based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden, this psychological thriller features Seyfried as Nina Winchester in a role she described as transformative. A suspenseful trailer was shown.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – November 20, 2026

The latest chapter in the Hunger Games saga will begin filming in July under the direction of Francis Lawrence. A new animated logo debuted, and attendees received a copy of Suzanne Collins' new book, which sold 1.6 million copies in its first week. Billy Ray is writing the screenplay.

Power Ballad – Release Date TBD

An extended first look revealed Paul Rudd as a wedding singer in Ireland who has his song stolen by a boy band star (Nick Jonas). He embarks on a quest for musical justice in this comedy-drama.

Animated John Wick Prequel – Release Date TBD

Lionsgate will expand the Wickverse with an animated film depicting the infamous "Impossible Task" that John undertook before the first movie. Shannon Tindle directs, with Oscar nominee Vanessa Taylor writing. Keanu Reeves is expected to voice the character.

Caine Spinoff – Release Date TBD

Donnie Yen will direct and star in a film centered on his John Wick: Chapter 4 character, Caine. The project begins production later this year in Hong Kong and will reflect the stylistic action films Yen helped popularize.

John Wick: Chapter 5 – Release Date TBD

The next chapter in the core franchise is officially in development with Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Keanu Reeves all returning. No footage was shown, but the announcement drew loud applause.

Other Projects in Development

A sequel to I Can Only Imagine is in the works.

is in the works. Luca Guadagnino is currently casting American Psycho, with a script by Scott C. Burns.

And that's a wrap on Lionsgate!