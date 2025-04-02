Mark Hamill Named Recipient of This Year's Cinema Icon Award
Mark Hamill has been honored with this year's Cinema Icon Award.
What’s Happening:
- Mark Hamill has been named the recipient of this year's Cinema Icon Award, as announced by CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United and the largest gathering of exhibitors worldwide, currently taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
- The award was presented to Hamill during the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with the event hosted by the official presenting sponsor, The Coca-Cola Company.
- Mark Hamill is set to appear in three films scheduled for release in 2025.
- He will soon be seen in the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, renowned for his work on The Hunger Games series. This film offers a gripping and emotional thriller that challenges viewers to consider a profound question: how far could you go?
- Furthermore, Hamill is garnering early praise for his role alongside Tom Hiddleston in Neon’s The Life of Chuck, which recently won the 2024 TIFF Audience Award.
- He will also feature in Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants, where he will portray The Flying Dutchman.
- Hamill is widely recognized for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, a character he reprised in the sequels, as well as in the second season of The Mandalorian and the first season of The Book of Boba Fett.
- His filmography also includes appearances in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Sony’s The Machine, and Brigsby Bear.
- In addition to his on-screen performances, Hamill has an extensive career in voice acting, featuring as the Thorn, a grizzly bear in DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated film The Wild Robot, and as Granduncle in the Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron.
- Notably, he has voiced the Joker since Batman: The Animated Series, continuing with the video game Arkham City, for which he earned a BAFTA award.
What They’re Saying:
- Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director, CinemaCon: "Mark Hamill’s career is proof that great characters don’t just live on the screen—they live within us, galvanizing generations of audiences worldwide. This Cinema Icon Award honors not just an actor, but a legacy of incredible work that extends beyond the screen and continues to inspire us all."
More On CinemaCon:
