“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” Set for 2027 Release, First-Look Images Shared at CinemaCon

Four years after “Across the Spider-Verse,” we’ll finally see what happens after that cliffhanger ending…

We’re getting a first look at the much delayed third Miles Morales animated Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, as well as a new release date.

What’s Happening:

During CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Sony Pictures showed off a first look at the third Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse .

. The film is set to be released on June 4th, 2027 – four years after the release of the last installment, Across the Spider-Verse . In fact, the film was originally set to be released on March 29th, 2024.

. In fact, the film was originally set to be released on March 29th, 2024. Producer Phil Lord and co-directors Justin K. Thompson and Bob Persichetti promised a bigger and bolder follow-up to Across the Spider-Verse , incorporating new styles of animation. It picks up right where the last film ended, with Miles Morales on the run.

, incorporating new styles of animation. It picks up right where the last film ended, with Miles Morales on the run. The film will be Sony’s first animated feature designed with Premium Large Format (PLF) exhibition in mind.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller penned the script for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse with David Callaham.

with David Callaham. Plot details for the final film are being kept under wraps.

Variety shared

More from CinemaCon 2025: