“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” Set for 2027 Release, First-Look Images Shared at CinemaCon
Four years after “Across the Spider-Verse,” we’ll finally see what happens after that cliffhanger ending…
We’re getting a first look at the much delayed third Miles Morales animated Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, as well as a new release date.
What’s Happening:
- During CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Sony Pictures showed off a first look at the third Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
- The film is set to be released on June 4th, 2027 – four years after the release of the last installment, Across the Spider-Verse. In fact, the film was originally set to be released on March 29th, 2024.
- Producer Phil Lord and co-directors Justin K. Thompson and Bob Persichetti promised a bigger and bolder follow-up to Across the Spider-Verse, incorporating new styles of animation. It picks up right where the last film ended, with Miles Morales on the run.
- The film will be Sony’s first animated feature designed with Premium Large Format (PLF) exhibition in mind.
- Phil Lord and Christopher Miller penned the script for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse with David Callaham.
- Plot details for the final film are being kept under wraps.
- Variety shared a number of teaser images from the film, which you can see below.
